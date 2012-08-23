Used 1998 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight for Sale Near Me

I absolutely loved my eighty-eight. Only problem I ever had with it was the water pump breaking and the belt breaking (only one-time fixes for me). I drove 12 hour round trips at least once a month and drove it every single day around town, to and from work, and across state for over 2 years and it always got me where I needed to go, no problems. Very reliable and dependable. I miss my Rico. I'd definitely buy another one if I got the chance.

