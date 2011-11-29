Used 1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight for Sale Near Me
mancheskia,11/29/2011
This was my first car that I owned when I got my license. Gas mileage was great 28 mpg hwy with a V6 and about 16 city for a 1996 I would consider that very good especially since car these day aren't getting much better mileage if they are at all better in the same class. Car was very comfortable and reliability wasn't much of an issue until I had about 200,000 miles on the car.