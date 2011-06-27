Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love It! Crystal , 11/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car from my grandma a a year ago. Although it has had some problems, nothing major has ever occurred. All my friends want my car, and I absolutely LOVE it. It has no rust and it is just so beautiful. Definitely the best first car ever. I am very happy to have this car. Report Abuse

Detroit Beast 88 , 06/23/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The engine is still strong and powerful. The 88 handles very clumsily. I am getting 21 mpg not too bad considering its a 3800 V6 that is 16 years old!