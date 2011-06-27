  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  4. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale
  5. Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Eighty-Eight Royale
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Eighty-Eight Royales for sale
List Price Estimate
$931 - $2,169
Used Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love It!

Crystal, 11/16/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got this car from my grandma a a year ago. Although it has had some problems, nothing major has ever occurred. All my friends want my car, and I absolutely LOVE it. It has no rust and it is just so beautiful. Definitely the best first car ever. I am very happy to have this car.

Report Abuse

Detroit Beast

88, 06/23/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The engine is still strong and powerful. The 88 handles very clumsily. I am getting 21 mpg not too bad considering its a 3800 V6 that is 16 years old!

Report Abuse

Fantastic Car

Linda Bussey, 03/11/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the best all-around car I have ever owned. I bought it new in 1991 and am still driving it. It has 227,000+ miles on it now, and I have never had any major problems with it. I replaced the air conditioning last year, after driving it for 15 years, and I am going to replace the struts next week. Other than regular maintenance, I have had no expenses. I had the oil [Quaker State 10W30] and air filter changed every 3,000 miles.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Eighty-Eight Royales for sale

Related Used 1991 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles