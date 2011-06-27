Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,864
|$2,131
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,636
|$1,871
|Average
|$870
|$1,181
|$1,350
|Rough
|$525
|$726
|$829
Estimated values
1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$1,777
|$2,036
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,560
|$1,787
|Average
|$825
|$1,126
|$1,289
|Rough
|$498
|$692
|$792