Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

Cooling System Problems DLR , 06/29/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I've loved this car but it's given me persistent cooling system problems with no end in sight. I think I'm finally going to retire this one. I've had water pumps, hoses, radiators (!!) and gaskets replaced and it's still leaking and causing problems. Everything else has been more than fine, so this is frustrating. (145k miles) It's very hard to work on this car because everything is packed in so tight and in difficult spots to reach. Small tasks can take multiple days. Report Abuse

Nice car FRANK DIAZ DONIKIAN , 11/07/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It is true is very difficult to access to the spark plugs located at rear. The car is some slow to start when the green light is lighting. Of course it has 160 HP, but on road its perfomance is great. Report Abuse

Great looking and fuel mileage to match M. Gray , 05/12/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was given this car after my mother died and I love it. I have to admit when I went with her to pick it up, I was jealous of this car's good looks. The 30+ miles to the gallon on a 9 year old car is great. With over 153,000 plus miles I still will not hesitate to take it anywhere. I have put less than $500 into this car (not counting oil changes, which we do regularly, and tires) and would recommend it to anyone looking for a resonably priced and attractive car for a recent high school grad. Report Abuse

Nice Well-Built Car! Tom1997 , 08/31/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Very Reliable! This is my second Cutlass Supreme I've owned. The first was a 1990 4dr SL, which is still running fine after 175,000 miles, with original 3.1L engine and trans!!!! I traded it in for a 1997 2dr SL. I love the style of the 2dr with the sporty spoiler accent. I know the car is reliable and it will go 100,000 miles with little maintenance. What makes this car unique is that 1997 year is the last of the "Olds Cutlass". It's always nice to own some orignial "American Heritage". Report Abuse