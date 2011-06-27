Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

solid car digger , 03/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice, comfortable ride. Good acceleration. Report Abuse

Miss Trooper DeeDee , 06/17/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Driving experience is great! I've had no major problems since ownership and my car is very reliable. The mpg is great for a old car which in my opinion is between 25-30. As with any vehicle keep your cutlass well- maintained and it will perform just as well as a new car. Report Abuse

93 Olds Cutlass Sockie , 12/12/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just bought this car for $500 while it was at the young age of 16 and having 200,000 miles. :) I was super impressed when I first drove it, everything was really smooth, especially for it's age. Not long owning it, both front ball joints went out, and I think the the struts might be done too. But everything inside the car it great. The AC and the Heat works well, all the gauges and lights are fine. Basically, when the car you are looking at is a 93, make sure that there is nothing or little wrong with it, otherwise you'll be paying alot more than it's worth to fix. ALSO, when I was in Grand Rapids, MI, I swear I saw about 50 of these cars in a few hours, must be a good sign! Report Abuse

At my wits end! mneenee , 09/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Well I am not joking when I say that I am at my wits end with this car! I have had many problems with it. Alternator, power steering, brakes,power windows, oil pan and so on... And the cost of fixing them was unbelievable!!!! Report Abuse