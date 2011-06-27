  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

solid car

digger, 03/20/2002
Nice, comfortable ride. Good acceleration.

Miss Trooper

DeeDee, 06/17/2008
Driving experience is great! I've had no major problems since ownership and my car is very reliable. The mpg is great for a old car which in my opinion is between 25-30. As with any vehicle keep your cutlass well- maintained and it will perform just as well as a new car.

93 Olds Cutlass

Sockie, 12/12/2009
I just bought this car for $500 while it was at the young age of 16 and having 200,000 miles. :) I was super impressed when I first drove it, everything was really smooth, especially for it's age. Not long owning it, both front ball joints went out, and I think the the struts might be done too. But everything inside the car it great. The AC and the Heat works well, all the gauges and lights are fine. Basically, when the car you are looking at is a 93, make sure that there is nothing or little wrong with it, otherwise you'll be paying alot more than it's worth to fix. ALSO, when I was in Grand Rapids, MI, I swear I saw about 50 of these cars in a few hours, must be a good sign!

At my wits end!

mneenee, 09/04/2002
Well I am not joking when I say that I am at my wits end with this car! I have had many problems with it. Alternator, power steering, brakes,power windows, oil pan and so on... And the cost of fixing them was unbelievable!!!!

Reliable

AW, 12/31/2003
This was the "kid's car" growing up. I took it to college with me, and now I am in grad school. It is still going strong. It survived 2 teenagers learning to drive in it, countless college roadtrips, and two minor wrecks. It was well over 100,000 miles on it. I don't plan on getting a new car until I am out of grad school which may be another 3 years. I highly recommend it!

