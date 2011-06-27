Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews
solid car
Nice, comfortable ride. Good acceleration.
Miss Trooper
Driving experience is great! I've had no major problems since ownership and my car is very reliable. The mpg is great for a old car which in my opinion is between 25-30. As with any vehicle keep your cutlass well- maintained and it will perform just as well as a new car.
93 Olds Cutlass
I just bought this car for $500 while it was at the young age of 16 and having 200,000 miles. :) I was super impressed when I first drove it, everything was really smooth, especially for it's age. Not long owning it, both front ball joints went out, and I think the the struts might be done too. But everything inside the car it great. The AC and the Heat works well, all the gauges and lights are fine. Basically, when the car you are looking at is a 93, make sure that there is nothing or little wrong with it, otherwise you'll be paying alot more than it's worth to fix. ALSO, when I was in Grand Rapids, MI, I swear I saw about 50 of these cars in a few hours, must be a good sign!
At my wits end!
Well I am not joking when I say that I am at my wits end with this car! I have had many problems with it. Alternator, power steering, brakes,power windows, oil pan and so on... And the cost of fixing them was unbelievable!!!!
Reliable
This was the "kid's car" growing up. I took it to college with me, and now I am in grad school. It is still going strong. It survived 2 teenagers learning to drive in it, countless college roadtrips, and two minor wrecks. It was well over 100,000 miles on it. I don't plan on getting a new car until I am out of grad school which may be another 3 years. I highly recommend it!
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Supreme
Related Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner