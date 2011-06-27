Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Consumer Reviews

Not the best looking, but reliable tonybro70 , 11/16/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a rural mail carrier for the postal service. We must provide our own vehicles and I have been through several in my 12 years. Cars like the Ford Taurus can't hold a candle to this Cutlass. I've bought 3 of them now. One was a wagon (the best one so far) and sold it when the A/C compressor went out at about 135K. The second one was a sedan and sold it at 120K when the computer wouldn't reset. The third was a '94 with the 3.3L V6. In my opinion this is the best engine you can get from Olds. Forget the 4 cylinder, this one has great power and reliability. The interior is spacious and comfortable. All the gadgets work, it rides smooth and can take a beating. I would recommend it. Report Abuse

184k miles and counting! Vai , 10/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car three years ago (with 150k miles) for $500, thinking it would last me a year or so. Three years (and three Western NY snow belt winters) later, this jalopy just keeps on going. The looks, ride quality, vibration, noise etc. are pretty bad but the basic powertrain is still solid. The 3.3 V6 and the tranny are in great shape - the acceleration is good (for a family sedan) and it still gives me 24 mpg on open roads (with zero oil burning), which really impresses me. I'm going to drive this thing till it falls apart! Report Abuse

Won't die wderse , 01/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this thing with 82,000 miles on it for 1,700 dollars in 2003. I drive long distances for service work (fits my 6 foot ladder right in back) and other than a replaceing a wheel bearing at 188,000 miles and the starter at 212,000 miles, i havent done anything to it other than regular maintainance (breaks, hoses, spark plugs, oil changes, tires). i work on my own cars, so I figure this car costs me about what 1 car payment would per year ($250) plus gas of course. Report Abuse

Not the Best Car! JPitz , 09/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had this car for about 1.5 yrs. and it was ok. The dashboard started to come apart from the car which worried me, the air conditioning went out, costing about $1000 to fix and update, the back seat was uncomfortable and the trunk leaked a lot. The window cranks kept falling off the doors and the door handles started to seperate from the doors making it hard to open from the inside. The car was pretty much reliable but wouldn't own one again if it was given to me, there was just to much to fix on it. Report Abuse