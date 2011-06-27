Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.3/439.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight2992 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
