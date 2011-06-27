  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  4. Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
  5. Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Cutlass Ciera
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Cutlass Cieras for sale
List Price Estimate
$801 - $1,957
Used Cutlass Ciera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

the good ol' day's

simclardy, 04/27/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is truely the swiss army knife of cars. It has 8 seat belts, and the back seats fold forward to make a nice flat surface. you can slide a sheet of 4x8 plywood no problem, once I carried 13 sheets of sheet rock by removing some trim. I just drove back from cape cod to NJ and got 27.8 mpg. This car has 275,000 miles with the original transmission "tmh440". One problem, it's 20 years old. This review is for all the yuppies driving a $50,000 car that gets 12mpg. maybe these type of cars will come back in style?

Report Abuse

lotofbugs

chen woo, 02/15/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

the cost of repairs on this, I could have bought a Rolls Royce. First seven years good but last seven years were finacial hell.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cutlass Cieras for sale

Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles