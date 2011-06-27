Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe Consumer Reviews

Quad 4 quick but costly FalseProphet , 09/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair. Report Abuse

Best of the Rest cellcounter , 06/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. 225,000 miles with zero mechanical trouble. Now regular maintenance has been done without exception and the normal wear items have been replaced ie; tires,shocks, altenator etc. But not one dime have I spent on repair of anything related to this car. It is great on gas, fun to drive, and a joy to own.