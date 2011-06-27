  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe Consumer Reviews

Quad 4 quick but costly

FalseProphet, 09/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair.

Best of the Rest

cellcounter, 06/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. 225,000 miles with zero mechanical trouble. Now regular maintenance has been done without exception and the normal wear items have been replaced ie; tires,shocks, altenator etc. But not one dime have I spent on repair of anything related to this car. It is great on gas, fun to drive, and a joy to own.

Little rocket ship, gotta love my 442

Dale Scobert, 01/18/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought this car with 10k on it. Loved it from the first moment. We have the very limited 442 version. Heavy duty suspension, great handling, fast, sporty. We now have 268K on it. 2nd motor. It is basically a race motor and costs like one to replace. 6K minimum. very rare 160 horse double overhead cam. Now a brake job costs more than it is worth. You keep owning one of these because they are rare and great fun to drive. Has a water leak that is impossible to find, just started.

