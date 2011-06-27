Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe Consumer Reviews
Quad 4 quick but costly
This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair.
Best of the Rest
This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. 225,000 miles with zero mechanical trouble. Now regular maintenance has been done without exception and the normal wear items have been replaced ie; tires,shocks, altenator etc. But not one dime have I spent on repair of anything related to this car. It is great on gas, fun to drive, and a joy to own.
Little rocket ship, gotta love my 442
We bought this car with 10k on it. Loved it from the first moment. We have the very limited 442 version. Heavy duty suspension, great handling, fast, sporty. We now have 268K on it. 2nd motor. It is basically a race motor and costs like one to replace. 6K minimum. very rare 160 horse double overhead cam. Now a brake job costs more than it is worth. You keep owning one of these because they are rare and great fun to drive. Has a water leak that is impossible to find, just started.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Calais
Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner