Used 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews
Not just another Trailblazer
I will forever miss the Ninety-Eight, Rocket 455, Bravada and the Olds empire entirely. This is an underrated SUV that rarely gets mention as a result of its relatives from Chevy and GMC. You'll never ever mistake this for a Trailblazer if you've driven them both. A luxury AWD SUV that fits the wallet nicely. Despite claims, resale values remain superior to its brothers.
Not too big, Not too small, just right
My new Bravada was purchased after driving a dozen other SUV models. The ride, room, quality and price after rebates, made the Bravada a clear choice for my needs. The ride is as good as the BMW and the acceleration is as good as the MDX. The demise of Oldsmobile possibly was a negative factor but I felt that the OLDS name will always be a positive one.
I'd LOVE it, but!
I really enjoy my Bravada, it's luxurious, comfortable, quiet, and RED! I have auto start & the heating system, etc., is great here in Alaska. BUT....I have had a little rattle that 5 visits to the dealer have not cured, which is very frustrating. This has been there since the car was almost new- -and it's only six months old now. VERY annoying and inconvenient. A car that costs this much should have NO vibrations, chirps, squeaks or rattles!
2002 bravada
I purchsed a bravada back in march 2002 and so far it has 10,000 trouble free miles.The only times it has gone to the dealer was for a reccall and oil changes.The truck drives and handles like a car.The motor is as smooth and refined as any import car with twice the price tag.I was not looking to purchase an american car or truck,but after test drivig the bravada my mind was instantly changed.Kudos to G.M.for finally producing an affortable worthy world contender.
me
great car its an outsanding car the features are awsome including dvd player air compressor extra storage under the floor in the back and the bose stero system.
Sponsored cars related to the Bravada
Related Used 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner