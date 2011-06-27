Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

My '94 Olds Bravada brings a smile to my face every winter. The SmartTrak all wheel drive system, powered by a 4.3L Vortec V6, rated at 200 horsepower & 280 ft. lbs. torque, handles well in icy conditions as well as deep snow and off road situations. My '94 Bravada remains powerful and responsive 11 years and 116,000 miles young.

deew , 11/25/2005

I've always owned new cars but decided to try out an SUV and bought my Bravada for a few thousand dollars. It already had 92,000 miles on it, but the interior leather and carpet were pristine, the body was in perfect shape with no dings, etc. It runs great and is a pleasure to drive in the snow. I've had to replace the electronic cluster for the speedometer, the heater unit, and the EGR valve, but for a truck this old I expected some repairs. It has 122,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. I love it.