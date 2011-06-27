  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Bravada
  4. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada
  5. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Bravada
5(20%)4(80%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Bravadas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,270 - $2,560
Used Bravada for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Excellent 2ndVehicleforNorthernDrivers

Buzzardbud, 08/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

EX body, Good tires, clean interior, leather, tow package, hi-miles (108,000) but still runs good. Has had routine maintenance performed on schedule, AWD - all Bravada features.

Report Abuse

Fun Ride

mcne-ase, 09/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good performance. Good handling in all weather. Comfortable on trips. Reasonable economy for size. Reliable.

Report Abuse

Ohio Winters

M. Analog, 02/09/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My '94 Olds Bravada brings a smile to my face every winter. The SmartTrak all wheel drive system, powered by a 4.3L Vortec V6, rated at 200 horsepower & 280 ft. lbs. torque, handles well in icy conditions as well as deep snow and off road situations. My '94 Bravada remains powerful and responsive 11 years and 116,000 miles young.

Report Abuse

My Dreammobile

deew, 11/25/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've always owned new cars but decided to try out an SUV and bought my Bravada for a few thousand dollars. It already had 92,000 miles on it, but the interior leather and carpet were pristine, the body was in perfect shape with no dings, etc. It runs great and is a pleasure to drive in the snow. I've had to replace the electronic cluster for the speedometer, the heater unit, and the EGR valve, but for a truck this old I expected some repairs. It has 122,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. I love it.

Report Abuse

Great Truck

xspired2000, 06/08/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had it for 2 years and overall it performs well. The only repair I've had to make was to replace the fuel pump other than regular maitance.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Bravadas for sale

Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles