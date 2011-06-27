Used 1994 Oldsmobile Bravada Consumer Reviews
Excellent 2ndVehicleforNorthernDrivers
EX body, Good tires, clean interior, leather, tow package, hi-miles (108,000) but still runs good. Has had routine maintenance performed on schedule, AWD - all Bravada features.
Fun Ride
Good performance. Good handling in all weather. Comfortable on trips. Reasonable economy for size. Reliable.
Ohio Winters
My '94 Olds Bravada brings a smile to my face every winter. The SmartTrak all wheel drive system, powered by a 4.3L Vortec V6, rated at 200 horsepower & 280 ft. lbs. torque, handles well in icy conditions as well as deep snow and off road situations. My '94 Bravada remains powerful and responsive 11 years and 116,000 miles young.
My Dreammobile
I've always owned new cars but decided to try out an SUV and bought my Bravada for a few thousand dollars. It already had 92,000 miles on it, but the interior leather and carpet were pristine, the body was in perfect shape with no dings, etc. It runs great and is a pleasure to drive in the snow. I've had to replace the electronic cluster for the speedometer, the heater unit, and the EGR valve, but for a truck this old I expected some repairs. It has 122,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. I love it.
Great Truck
I have had it for 2 years and overall it performs well. The only repair I've had to make was to replace the fuel pump other than regular maitance.
