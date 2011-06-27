  1. Home
Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3939 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height65.5 in.
Maximum payload1161.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Slate Gray
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Camel Beige
