Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale Near Me

Trustworthy and worry-free, this 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada 4DR AWD makes room for the whole team. Rear child-security door locks, Driver/front passenger air bag inflatable restraint system, Daytime Running Lamps, Color-keyed rear center lap belt, Color-keyed 3-point rear outboard safety belts w/child comfort guide tethers. Let the Oldsmobile Bravada Put Your Family's Safety First Color-keyed 3-point front safety belts, Brake/transmission shift interlock. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options VALUE PKG -inc: heated front seats, ETR AM/FM stereo w/CD & cassette, P235/70R15 WOL tires, HD towing pkg, OPTION PKG -inc: base vehicle only, HD TOWING PKG -inc: weight-distributing hitch platform, HD flasher, 8-wire elect harness, OPTION PKG -inc: base vehicle only, HEATED DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER SEATS, HD TOWING PKG -inc: weight-distributing hitch platform, HD flasher, 8-wire elect harness, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1GHDT13W3W2707180

Stock: 5L425B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2020