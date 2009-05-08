Used 1991 Oldsmobile Bravada for Sale Near Me
- 238,672 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,995
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Trustworthy and worry-free, this 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada 4DR AWD makes room for the whole team. Rear child-security door locks, Driver/front passenger air bag inflatable restraint system, Daytime Running Lamps, Color-keyed rear center lap belt, Color-keyed 3-point rear outboard safety belts w/child comfort guide tethers. Let the Oldsmobile Bravada Put Your Family's Safety First Color-keyed 3-point front safety belts, Brake/transmission shift interlock. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options VALUE PKG -inc: heated front seats, ETR AM/FM stereo w/CD & cassette, P235/70R15 WOL tires, HD towing pkg, OPTION PKG -inc: base vehicle only, HD TOWING PKG -inc: weight-distributing hitch platform, HD flasher, 8-wire elect harness, OPTION PKG -inc: base vehicle only, HEATED DRIVER/FRONT PASSENGER SEATS, HD TOWING PKG -inc: weight-distributing hitch platform, HD flasher, 8-wire elect harness, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock. Visit Us Today Stop by Sid Dillon Wahoo located at 1750 County Rd J, Wahoo, NE 68066 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Thank you for choosing to visit siddillon.com in Wahoo, NebraskaSid Dillon Wahoo is located close to Lincoln, Omaha, Elkhorn, Gretna, and Millard. We offer a great selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles on sale in Wahoo, NE. Call for more information on this vehicle (800)677-1180.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13W3W2707180
Stock: 5L425B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 158,652 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,513
Green Subaru - Springfield / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13W1W2731185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,911 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,777
Turnpike Ford of Huntington - Huntington / West Virginia
41u 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 4.3L V6 SMPI 12V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13W5W2728550
Stock: HP512B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 156,606 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
4.3L V6 | Moonroof | Cast Rims | Remote Start | Heated Leather | Fog Lamps | CD/Cassette | Pwr Seats | pwr Equipment Package | Runs Good | Must See |
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13W0Y2178757
Stock: 16Y50B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- 187,947 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,895
Central Minnesota Auto Sales - Buffalo / Minnesota
Clean and well cared for Oldsmobile Bravada in great condition for the age. Equipped with the 4.3 v6 engine, automatic transmission and on demand AWD! Interior features heated black leather interior, power sunroof, power seats, steering wheel controls, cruise control and more! Looks, runs and drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13W1Y2326074
Stock: 326074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,995$1,024 Below Market
Morrisville Auto Sales - Morrisville / North Carolina
ONE OWNERNO ACCIDENTSLEATHERFOG LIGHTSSUNROOF/MOONROOF Visit Morrisville Auto Sales online at morrisvilleautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-460-1994 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13S722107723
Stock: 7723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 207,433 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,999$221 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison - Davison / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Jewelcoat Red 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13S122382911
Stock: ED01573A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 86,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,987
Lynchburg Mazda - Forest / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. LOCAL TRADE, AWD, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, Memory Package, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Smoker's Package. Light Tarnished Silver 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC ***WE HAVE GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL*** Odometer is 47692 miles below market average! ***WE HAVE 4 LOCATIONS SO CALL AHEAD TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13SX42113275
Stock: P16203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,577
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
AWD.Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13S532190683
Stock: 90683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,534 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
This Bravada is located in Elkader. Your hometown dealer, no matter where your hometown may be!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13S522162980
Stock: BL316A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 151,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,000
Strohl Automotive Services - Fogelsville / Pennsylvania
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT. Smartrack ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4.2l 6CYL engine, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER Windows, Locks & Mirrors, POWER SUNROOF, AC is COLD! 2 keys, 2 Remotes. FREE PA Inspection 4Life!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GHDT13S822183600
Stock: 4212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
