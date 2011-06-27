Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length199.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3686 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume105 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory White
  • Cappuccino
  • Black Onyx
  • White Diamond
  • Sterling Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral with Dark Neutral Accents
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
