Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Alero
5(31%)4(28%)3(24%)2(17%)1(0%)
3.7
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Owner

A, 07/27/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 1999 Oldsmobile Alero has 102,000 miles and the motor is gone. I had to replace the wheel barings 2 times in the 4 years that I've had it. The power windows not very reliable and are very expensive to fix. Basicly, every 6 months there was something wrong with it. I fell in love with the car the first time I saw it. It's very fun to drive.

Great car!

Mich72, 06/27/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Alero since 1999. I have NEVER had any major problems with my car. I have taken it in regularly for the maintenance and oil changes. My warranty just expired last year and the only things that I have had to replace is the motor for the power window. I would highly reccomend this car to anyone. Too bad they do not make them anymore!

One of my favorites

slenderman, 01/21/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my 80 mi. RT commuter. Bought as a GX coupe with 33k on the clock from a GM dealer, 4 Cyl. 2.4L LD9 engine, auto trans, manual windows, a/c. Sporty handling, good acceleration. Great Delco audio system. Since I've had it, replaced front wheel bearings, brake pads, brake rotors (these seem to warp easy), water pump, alternator. Be sure you keep the oil topped off on these; I switched to 10W-30 when the mileage was getting up there (it was starting to use a lot of 5W-30). Use a better quality oil filter on these also. Only electrical issue I've had involved the instrument cluster and the vent fan; it used to cut in and out randomly in wet weather. Now getting ready to put it to pasture; it's now got cancer behind the doors and 241,000 on it. (It still has the original spark plugs in it!)

Not a good domestic purchase

eric, 06/25/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Don't buy an Alero. I have had the following problems with it: dash bubbling, intake gasket leaking, blower motor resistor, water pump, both windows have problems, etc. It really is ridiculous, if you look at the reviews for 99' 2-door Accords people have no problems. Overall, Aleros are quite unreliable with both big and little problems. But for the price you really can't beat it. The Alero has never left me stranded or broken down on the road. Most issues are well known and if you need a cheap $3,000 car you can't beat an Alero.

You Should Buy One

Shauna, 04/08/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love my new Alero. I overpayed i guess...but it was well worth it! It is a fun and sporty car that has a decent amount of power. Nothing has seriously gone wrong with it yet. It is a very reliable car and all my friends are jealous with there plain looking Honda Civics and Dodge Neons...ewwwwwi e....hahaha!

