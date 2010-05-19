Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero for Sale Near Me

  • 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS in Red
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS

    133,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,677

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS in Black
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS

    125,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX in Red
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX

    117,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in Silver
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    89,838 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2

    204,582 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2

    140,048 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in White
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    92,407 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    141,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    106,273 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,997

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in Silver
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    213,908 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS

    102,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS in White
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS

    107,921 miles

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    18,193 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in White
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    133,958 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1

    134,250 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,732

    Details
  • 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS
    used

    2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS

    229,047 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Alero searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Alero

Overall Consumer Rating
3.8109 Reviews
  • 5
    (28%)
  • 4
    (34%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Alero's are really death traps
sherri bett,05/19/2010
I would have my brake pedal go to the floor with no warning. Once this happened I quickly released the pedal and then the pedal worked. Except one time. I was going down a steep hill, and when I put my foot on my brake pedal, I felt NOTHING! Talk about having my heart fall into my stomach, it scared me to death!! I pushed harder and harder on my brake pedal but nothing happened, and when it hit the floor, my life flashed in front of my eyes! I pushed and pumped my brake pedal but nothing happened, my brakes were failing!! I just went into shock when I touched my brake and felt nothing. I was almost at the guard rail, I pumped them one more time and they finally came back and I didn't die
