Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Achieva
4.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Old Car

Young Gal, 05/28/2008
My 1996 2 door V6 automatic Achieva is a great car, overall it's been very dependable. It was purchased for me about 5 1/2 years ago. If I was to pick a car, this would not be it, but since it was purchased for me I can't complain. It's been a great car, fun to drive with lots of power. The style and look of the car is very "grandparent'ish" but the two door is much better than four door at least. Good back up car to drive to and from work or as a kids first car, nothing to fancy. And gets pretty good gas mileage. Now that its over 12 years old its starting to see some problems with water leaking in, but drill a few holes in the floor and its manageable. Overall, it's been a good ride.

Good work car

me, 11/17/2007
I bought this car just for driving to and from work, it is very reliable, and with the 3.1 V-6, Automatic Tranny, and traction control it preforms great on the snow and ice.

awesome for money

stangdood, 10/09/2003
I've riden this car hard and soft, twice back and forth from Maryland to Florida and it's still my daily driver and runs great. Bought it with 87K and now has 99K in 9 months. Also installed dual exhaust and K&N air intake. Car pushes ~155hp~ and runs a 15.92 1/4 mile on a 5-spd manual tranny...not to shabby.

Fun and Economics

Daniel/Sarah Miller, 11/19/2002
It is a fun car to drive. When I test drove it I swear it had a v-6. The GM quad-4 engine is very stong. It also gets great milage. The seats are comforable and the interior is nicly laid out. I have made many long trips in olds. and comfort was never a problem. The engine is very strong and works well both on anf off the highway.

OLDSMOBILES ROCK

Sander, 11/27/2002
Great car! Love the 5-speed

