Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Consumer Reviews
Good Old Car
My 1996 2 door V6 automatic Achieva is a great car, overall it's been very dependable. It was purchased for me about 5 1/2 years ago. If I was to pick a car, this would not be it, but since it was purchased for me I can't complain. It's been a great car, fun to drive with lots of power. The style and look of the car is very "grandparent'ish" but the two door is much better than four door at least. Good back up car to drive to and from work or as a kids first car, nothing to fancy. And gets pretty good gas mileage. Now that its over 12 years old its starting to see some problems with water leaking in, but drill a few holes in the floor and its manageable. Overall, it's been a good ride.
Good work car
I bought this car just for driving to and from work, it is very reliable, and with the 3.1 V-6, Automatic Tranny, and traction control it preforms great on the snow and ice.
awesome for money
I've riden this car hard and soft, twice back and forth from Maryland to Florida and it's still my daily driver and runs great. Bought it with 87K and now has 99K in 9 months. Also installed dual exhaust and K&N air intake. Car pushes ~155hp~ and runs a 15.92 1/4 mile on a 5-spd manual tranny...not to shabby.
Love the car
I've had this car for 8 years and it has been very dependable. The only real problems were an air condition problem that was finally rectified, but I blame the service department at the dealership for not fixing it the first time. It has also required two sets of brakes. Otherwise it has been very dependable and still drives and looks like a new car.
Very Happy
I bought my Achieva used with 32,000 miles on it. Today, I have over 164,000 miles and it's still going. The biggest repair I've so far is I needed a new power stearing unit. There is a problem with the ignition- key release--they key doesn't come out of the column key release very easy at times. The Achieva was a good purchase, very reliable and a great value.
