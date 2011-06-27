  1. Home
Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva Coupe Consumer Reviews

So-so car

David J, 06/16/2003
This car has been used to run around town/work primarily. Has been oaky for the most part but has seen its share of days in the shop. Currently it has a cracked head which was also worked on about two years ago. The "check gages" light has frequently come on for no reason- several mechanics have attempted to locate problem, but without success

Research Similar Vehicles