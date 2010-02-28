Used 1993 Oldsmobile Achieva for Sale Near Me

Achieva Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Achieva

Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Achieva
Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (40%)
a great little car
jrbarrie83,02/28/2010
I used this car all through college and it was wonderful. Great engine and power, loved the driver-oriented dash and all of the gauges. Plenty of room front and back and lots of features for a "compact" car. I had to replace the alternator (a common GM problem), the variable-effort steering rack, and the paint began to peel in odd ways - but for sitting outside and getting lots of use, I couldn't really complain.
