Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(33%)4(33%)3(34%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Spent a lot of money on this car

crossford, 01/11/2003
This car has needed a lot of new parts. The most expensive being the transmission at 25k miles. I've easily put over $5,000.00 in mechanical work into this car. The only reason I have kept it is because the money I have put into it. Now with Olds going out of business, I'm better off donating it then selling it. The car has just been a putt putt around town car. Never been used to drive to work everyday.

One of the Best

Bill Lemaster, 12/10/2003
Excellent performance for 10 years. Never any engine work. No oil consumption.Very low maintenace costs.. Comfortable ride.. Driver and front passenger seating uncomfortably low. "Check Gage" light on and off intermittently with no engine problem cause..Overall, very satisfied.

This car is a keeper

Jef, 05/23/2008
I bought this car from a neighbor who does minor fix ups and sells them. I put about $300 to get it running safely. The car sat for about a year not running. I'm glad I dropped a few bucks into it. It's great on gas, still has its horsepower, is comfortable to drive and doesn't use up fluids even with 183,000 miles.

