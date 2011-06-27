Used 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

crossford , 01/11/2003

This car has needed a lot of new parts. The most expensive being the transmission at 25k miles. I've easily put over $5,000.00 in mechanical work into this car. The only reason I have kept it is because the money I have put into it. Now with Olds going out of business, I'm better off donating it then selling it. The car has just been a putt putt around town car. Never been used to drive to work everyday.