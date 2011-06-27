Used 2000 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
200K miles on my 00 X
Well, I bought my 2000 Nissan Xterra in 2003, shortly after my baby girl was born and I needed 4 doors instead of my extend cab suicide doors on my Silverado. I am going on 12 years owning and 200,000 miles. The cons-bad gas mileage, avg 12-14mpg, cold air intake gave me +1mpg. Really underpowered. Only thing is @ 145k my timing belt broke, supposed to change @ 125k anyway. Distributor went out @ 195k. Other than that, just normal maint wear and tear. I cannot really complain on cost of repairs since there have been so few.
My 2000 Xterra SE 3.3 liter V6
I bought this car almost two years ago and have put 15,000 miles on it. It is great in snow and ice in 4 wheel drive mode. Easy to shift from 2 to 4 wheel drive system. The 3.3 liter V6 is adequate, not fast, but you don't get an SUV for speed. Valve gaskets had to be replaced at 154K. Only complaints; no dashboard clock and dashboard instruments are very dark. On a sunny day if you're wearing sunglasses you can't read them unless dashboard lights are turned on. Vehicle is very rugged. I actually think this 1st generation Xterra looks nicer than the 2nd generation. 4 full doors and great visibility make it more practical than the FJ Cruiser. I would highly recommend this vehicle. Since last posting my review I had engine overheating repeatedly and thought the vehicle needed a new thermastat. Turned out there was a crack in the head gasket. I was given alternatives of a $2000 repair job or "we can put in some sealant and half the time that works." For thirty dollars I had them put in the sealant and ever since then, about six months ago, the car runs perfectly and no longer overheats. Not sure how long since my last review update but the vehicle now has 177,000 miles on odometer and is still running just fine. Even after several trips to upstate New York (round trips of 700 miles) the vehicle runs very well. Always starts right up when I turn the key. Only small problem that has developed is that the dashboard light setting sometimes goes bad and the dash lights disappear at night. I fiddle with it for a minute, find the sweet spot, and it's good for another few weeks. I don't put a lot of miles on my Xterra because I also own two sedans and mostly use the Xterra in the winter. All things considered, if you are looking for a modest sized SUV that's a good work horse to get you over any terrain or through any bad weather conditions, this is a great vehicle to own.
A wonderful and reliable truck
I bought this truck 9 months ago with about 149,000 miles. It now has about 154,000 miles on it. Only had one problem besides a couple minor things. Even though it was never a real problem nor was it noticeable, the transmission had to be rebuilt. Also had to replace the clutch from normal wear. It was the first time it was replaced. Very reliable and has amazing offroad capabilities. Poor gas mileage though. I only get an average of 13-15mpg depending on how and where I drive. Other Xterras tend to do better I think. It is also a little sluggish. Also I am 6'5" and I fit just fine in the drivers seat.
1st. year in Production,I would buy a dozen more.
You should know that you have a reliable,safe,vehicle that will go anywhere,everyday.My x-terra owes me nothing.Over 200,000 miles.still perky and strong.I have a 5 speed man.trans.and I've had to replace clutch @ about 130,000 miles.after driving lessons with 2 kids and towing a boat out of the water every weekend.I've only had a few issues through the years.A/C compressor failed after 100,000 mi.quick fix= removed belt and rolled down windows.Broken leaf spring,due to rust sand/salt is a challenge here in MA.Dealer replacement springs were about $325.local mech repaired+new shocks.DIY tune up's are a challenge to get the #5 spark plug out.*tip= after tune-up check that ALL spark plugs were replaced.honest repair men are rare.The only "issue I had was getting the "4wd"to disengage back to 2w drive.their's a sequence.drive 35mph in 3rd gear and shift out of 4wd.some times it takes awhile for it to go back to normal drive.Thats it for issues..AWESOME truck for snow,rough roads,hills,and trails.The only reason I'm getting rid of my xterra is that I cant keep up with the RUST spots.Mine started on the back hatch ,little blisters,and every year it spreads all over.Good thing I am so handy with bondo and primer paint finishing.I LOVE MY TRUCK.
Love my xterra
I recently bought a used 2000 xterra. It had about 118,000 miles on it, and is 12 years old, but still runs great. I love the way it looks, and drives. Gas mileage isn't the greatest but I don't do that much driving so it's ok. I did have to replace the distributor, which was about 350.00 but other than that it's been great, and I love it! I've had it for 6 months and still love it like I did when I bought it. They didn't have the option that mine is but it is a SE automatic 4x4
