Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
SL Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor and Trunk Matsyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight2759 lbs.
Gross weight3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length169.1 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume112.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Fresh Powder
  • Metallic Blue
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Arctic Blue
  • Red Alert Metallic
  • Blue Onyx Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sport Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P195/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
