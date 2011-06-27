Used 2012 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews
LUV MY VERSA
This car should be a "top ten pick" for an entry level car. My 2012 Versa Hatchback is a "bang for the buck" with CVT (smooth shifting), Bluetooth & Navigation, 16" wheels, ample trunk space w/fold down seats. Thus far, I recorded 28-29+ mph. I do a moderate amount of around town driving. It has ample pickup & power on freeway. Seat height makes getting in and out easy. Cons - rt knee patella can hit drver side dash (however, my 5' 10" husband is fine w it) - passenger dash is lower decreasing vertical leg room. A happy ex-Murano owner (Nissan makes good cars) I have no regrets buying this car (almost bought an Outback Subaru). Bought 2010 Versa Sedan for my 86 yr old Auntie. She loves it!
Absolutely Great Car for the money
We bought new for our son who decided to go to HS a 45 minute drive away. Price and safety features were the reasons for our choice. He put 60K miles on it in 2.5 years. We bought 1 new set of tires and changed the oil. The car was perfect every day and never a minutes trouble and that's with a teenager driving it.
Awesome little car with a few minor flaws.
My husband and I bought this car new in 2012, for around $14,000. We have put 97,319 miles on it, and commute out of state monthly. We change the oil religiously, every 4,000, and it averages about $60 for that service. We replaced the battery about a year ago (at roughly 60,000miles), and other than that have NEVER had to do any other maintanence on this vehicle apart from regular tire replacement (every 6-8mos at the rate we drive it). The car is light weight, so even at this mileage we are only halfway through our break pads...and it stops on a dime! The windows are large and virtually panoramic, so there is little-to-no blind spots, and as a hatchback, the seats lay down and can fit and hold an alarming amount of things. (When we got married, we were able to lay the seats down and move my things into his house in only two trips, minus furniture....note-I had lived on my own for several years so it was a Small apartment that we managed to fit into this car with only two trips...not simply a bedroom). We average about 35mpg, sometimes more, sometimes less depending on how conservatively you drive it. My only major gripes about this vehicle, are its lack of a key fob to unlock and lock the car from a distance, there is no cruise control, and...oddly....the front seat cupholders sit BENEATH the stereo column and many "large" size drink containers simply do not fit under it without bemding and sometimes breaking the straw...and you have to tip most cups sideways a bit to get it in...which results in a spill, or having to hold the drink and sip it down far enough to tip it before you can put it in. Overall, its an incredible car for a young person, or young couple, we hope to keep it long enough for our son to use as his first car due to its easy maneuverability and lack of blind spots. But with two car seats now we have to shop for something else. It DOES fit two carseats...surprisingly...but the front seats have to be scooted up pretty far in order to accomodate, which means the driver has to be either as tall as me or shorter (5'5") to fit their legs under the steering wheel to drive in that position...its tight. My husband (6'0") is cramped in the passenger seat with his knees against the dash if the carseats are in it. Overall, it is a terrific little car, harder than hell to break into when youve locked the keys in the car, so that could be a plus or a negative depending on how you look at it (haha!) And having been in three minor collisions in it, you would never know, it brushes off small accidents like nothing...no scratches, dents or anything.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Price reflects the quality
When I purchased my 2012 Versa hatchback, it was the least expensive new car available in North America. And the car is what it is. On the positive side, the car always started. I consider that a big plus. Also, the interior, which is naturally cheap and flimsy, is designed to feel deceptively roomy. On the negative side, right after my warranty expired, the keyless entry stopped working on the front doors and the hatchback. The front passenger door and the hatchback wouldn't open at all. A part in all the doors had to be replaced, and it was a very expensive repair. The dealership decided to do the work free, due to the car had only been out of warranty for a few weeks. I traded the Versa in for a Honda Accord after owning the Versa about 18 months.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Great in-town car
The Nissan Versa Hatchback is an economical car that is good to use in town (easy to park because of its size) but not a good car for making a long trip. I've been getting about 28 mpg in town and around 32 on the highway. The car is powerful enough to keep up with traffic on the highway but too light weight to feel safe when next to other cars and trucks. UPDATE posted Nov. 26, 2016: On May 27, 2016, I traded my Nissan Versa Hatchback for a used 2014 Kia Sorento SX in order to get a car I felt safer in. And my insurance company agreed by reducing my monthly premium. A friend owned a 2008 Nissan Versa sedan and was broadsided. Her car was totalled! I decided then to trade for a safer car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Versa
Related Used 2012 Nissan Versa Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Porsche Cayenne
- Used Honda Pilot 2016
- Used Toyota Tundra
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2020 Nissan Altima
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2018 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab
- 2019 Nissan Kicks Hatchback
- 2018 Nissan Maxima Sedan
- 2019 Nissan Maxima Sedan
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO
- 2019 Nissan Sentra
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD Diesel
- 2020 Nissan Kicks
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
Research Similar Vehicles
- 1993 Geo Storm
- 1994 Plymouth Laser
- 2019 Audi RS 5 Hatchback
- 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
- 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback
- 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman
- 2019 Toyota Prius c Hatchback
- 2018 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback Hatchback