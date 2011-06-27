Used 2009 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Still going strong. essdee , 10/14/2014 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful We bought the Versa in 2009 in the cash for clunkers program in exchange for an AWD Toyota Previa (which had served us very well for 18 years and 225,000 miles) and have done about 48,000 varied miles in the Nissan. It has been reliable , pretty economical, easy to park in little spaces, a good load carrier and enjoyable to drive. Interior space is generous and the seats are very comfortable but the stowage space around the driver is a bit limited and there is not really anywhere to rest your elbows. Overall build quality is high but the plastic around the heater controls has started to rot. I also find the blue "cold engine" warning light unnecessary and at night easy to confuse with high beam. After a coast to coast cross country trip later, still happy with the vehicle though I read some worrying reviews of the safety of the sedan version (mine is a hatchback). It still has the original tires and battery. However, at around 43000 miles a big piece of the air conditioning system tucked away behind the dash needed a $600 repair, and from reading online forums it seems to have been quite a common problem. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Accident Prone ameliaclaire , 12/05/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I was recently in a terrible wreck in my Versa. The car was totaled and all I suffered was a broken nail from the air bag. This car is incredibly safe and comfortable! As soon as I found it was totaled I told my mom that I needed help looking for another one, possibly a newer one. I absolutely love my Versa! Report Abuse

Nifty car with many luxury features one weakness Randolph Selig , 03/23/2016 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful If the fuel pump has not already been replaced, it may have to be. It's an expensive job. This is a known vice in this model yet Nissan has not issued a TSB. Another frequent repair is the muffler or precisely the muffler flange. It will rust, requiring a new muffler be installed. That aside, this is a great small car: well designed with plenty of interior space, comfortable back seat, good brakes (though there is no abs) and steering, smooth shifting 4-speed automatic trans, adequate power and pickup though the smooth idling engine gets noisy under hard acceleration. It runs just fine on regular unleaded fuel. The ride is about average for a shortish wheelbase car. Unfortunately there are only warning lights for engine temperature and amps. The sharply sloping hood is hard to see the end of nor can a driver of average height see where the car ends in the rear, both of which can complicate parking. It always appears you are closer to the car in front than you actually are. The model I purchased has power windows and door locks and a keyless entry though to start the car the coded key is needed. The car soldiers on a year later with no repairs but one needed: some recall work on the front suspension--I didn't perceive a problem--revealed a worn connection in the steering linkage. Thus the "free" repair ended up costing around $150 at my own mechanic (the Nissan dealership said nothing about it). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Consider instead of paying for the H DenverDailyDriver , 10/16/2010 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I'm not sure where car magazines got it into their head that the premiere concern of most drivers is 'fun'. Fun driving in a stop-and-go city you probably mean gunning it to the next light and cutting people off. Whee! You want fun, Mazda 3 makes more sense. For those of us who have commute on a city grid and not pick of a stable of autos, the Versa does great and is probably a better fit than the Fit. Edmunds admits in their Fit review: "However, more comfort-minded consumers may better appreciate the Nissan's quieter cabin, cushier seats and higher available feature content." I saved myself $3000 over Fit prices, have more horsepower and more torque, and a 7 yr ext. warranty. Report Abuse