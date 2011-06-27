Used 1997 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Nissan Pickup
I bought this truck new to tow behind our motorhome. It now has 110,000 miles and the first repair was in oct. 07, a temp sensor in the carb. barrel. It is underpowered, but I consistently get 20mpg, and that's with a 4wd vehicle. it's on the fourth set of tires, but part of that could be from towing it 100k miles. In 4wd it has been in places where few trucks have gone in UT, AZ, and CO. It's pretty spartan, but I have driven it 1000 miles straight and I find the seat ore comfortable than a car. I rarely go over 65 because it's geared a bit low, but that little engine just keeps going hour after hour at a steady 3200 rpm. I am looking for another truck, maybe a frontier.
bullitproof
This truck has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. It has been through the construction of two homes, two teenagers and it still looks good and runs even better. It has never been in the shop for other than routine maintainence.
Better Than Average
I bought this truck when it was 2 years old and had 29,000 miles. I've owned it for 10 years - it now has 130,000 and still runs fine. The only repairs other than routine maintenance have been tie rod ends and ball joints at about 90,000 and starter at 125,000 miles. It's been a solid and dependable truck. Gas mileage has been about 20 in town and 24 highway (it's a 5 speed manual 4WD). It is a bit underpowered but that hasn't been a problem for me. I've used it off- road and also towed a trailer with it but rarely drive over 60 mph. I hope to keep it for a long time
Affordable Toyota Tacoma Alternative
I've had this truck for over a year now. Bought with 147k, now has 152k. It has been reliable. Always starts (so far!). 4x4 is pretty impressive, with good tires this truck will go most anywhere. Handling is horrible, tippy and does not stop very quickly. It is a 4x4 truck though. Fuel economy is not very good, 16-24 mpg is what I've been getting. Decent low end torque for 4 cyl but no guts on the freeway, and mtns make me search for gears. Dunno about the new Frontier, but for the price, a used Nissan pu/frontier is a good package. Consider the V6 though, more power and I don't think the fuel economy is much worse. 4 cyl is not for towing heavy stuff.
Best Small Truck
Love this truck. It starts in the worst winter conditions unconditionally. It still looks good except for rust that has started at the top of the roof and extends all the way across. I have had several people offer to buy or trade for it since the day I bought it. Very clean and other than general maintenance has been a very solid truck. Would not hesitate to buy a new one. Nissan did this right.
