Used 1995 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Original owner...two teenagers and still rolling
Yes I am an original owner and still have the truck 23 years later. Close to 200k. Motor isn't as quick as it use to be. Weather stripping, paint and interior showing signs of sun wear of southern ca. Still drives great close to 190K. Needs a new speedo. New clutch at 180K but I blame the two new drivers that had it for killing the clutch before 200K. Little things here and there but over all tremendous on longevity. Yes no cup holder sucks and the cassette radio has finally died. Truck four wheels like a champ and is great in the snow.
Busted frame
Do not buy! The truck frame is rusted through - cracked from the front wheel to back wheel. The engine, transmission, body are still good but the frame broke. Do some research and you will find Nissan trucks and Pathfinders have bad frame metallurgy and the frame is likely to break long before the engine.
Love this picktup!!
I bought this pickup with 14000 miles and it now has 214000 miles. This pickup runs better with weight in the back. So smooth. I have replaced a few items, like a/c compressor, timing belt, alternator and that is about it. It still has the original muffler and clutch!! Very well built vehicle. Best vehicle I have ever owned. Although, I am thinking of getting a full size pickup and might end up selling this in the near future. Check Craig's List in the future in you want it.
best truck ever
Have driven this truck in lots of terrain, highway and city and just love it. I don't have a heavy foot, except on a very straight empty stretch of highway and I average 28 MPG on highway. Not bad for a truck. Have 160000 miles on it and only exchanged the drive belts and battery and the tires, and of course the oil. I am looking at buying a newer car, but when I hear that 32 mpg in a sedan is considered great gas mileage I step back. I can almost get this in my PU truck. Been in several accidents, three times rear ended, once a seven car pile up on the freeway, with my kids in the extended cab. We were the only ones driving away. I feel very safe in it. Handles great, has small turn radius.
Great Truck
Bought it with 89K miles in 2001. I have 198K miles as of 11/2009. V6 burns NO oil, but leaks alittle. Auto trans was newly rebuilt when I bought it in 2001. Auto trans are a weak link so I put in a trans cooler the first week and have had no problems. 100% reliable truck. I replaced the exhaust studs(weak link) when I changed the timing belts at 100K as a matter of routine. I change the oil(Mobile 1) every 5K miles and all fluids every 50K. Water pump went at 180K all elts still original. SE model has everything and everything still work like new. Body starting to rust due to NH salt in winter. Will by a Frontier when this one goes.
