Used 1991 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The best truck around Schick , 01/09/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this as my first truck and it is the best and most reliable truck. The only thing i have replaced is the CV joint boots and a e-brake cable. And you know what i have a K&N intake system. dual flowmaster exhaust and a throttle body spacer and it is pumping out just as much as a small V6. I have a 2" body lift and 3" susp. lift with 32/11.50 mud terrians and it gets about 14 mpg. I would never trade this truck for anything else. its takes a beating from me from mud bogging to just normal day driving, so basically its the best truck around and wouldnt trade it for the world

Love this little truck Ryan , 02/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I started driving this truck when I was 15 years old. It's what I first learned to drive. I'm now 24 and I've never had any major problems with it. I have to admit I'm not always great at getting the oil changed every 3k miles, but at 189K she still start up every time. I'm on my 2nd cluch (learning to drive) and never replaced so much as a starter. I've hit a deer, a side rail on a highway, and a small car and never had to do much repair past a bumper and a fender or 2. She still get's about 20 mpg- would be better with a tune up. I can't belive I'm thinking of selling her. Hope the new Nissans hold up as wll as the old.

Great, Reliable and Fun Truck Rob , 06/03/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 91' Black Nissan 2WD STD 4CYL. brand new in 91'. I have had this truck now for 14 years (150K)and it has served me well. It is extremely reliable, fun to drive and is very well built - good power for a 4CYL. My repairs included 3 Clutches (because I drive it pretty hard), 2timing chains (per 80K maintenance), 2starters, and new A.C. hoses(I run the A.C.continuously throughout the year),1 oil pump at 150K + regular maintenance. 20mpg. This truck has taken me reliably all over the country and back -I trust it to take me anywhere. Edmunds rates the value around $1450, but having experienced the reliablility and performance of this truck first hand, I would say it's more around $3000

287,000 MILES AND STILL KICKIN' CUTTYMAN71 , 06/23/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Throughout its life, we have used this truck to pull full size pickups out of ditches during snow storms, loaded the bed with enough lumber to build a 10x10 deck, and a pallet of slate stone (roughly 1 ton of stone), and on top of that dove it 150 miles a day for the daily commute. This truck RELIABLE. The body is still in good shape with a few rust spots due to the harsh snow and road salt of northeastern Ohio winters. And until just recently, (with us now in the Harsh southern sun) the paint finish was good. The clear coat is now flaking. No complaints with this truck at all. Hope we get another 300,000 miles of service.