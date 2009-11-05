Used 1991 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
- 78,351 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 137,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Truck
Andrew,05/11/2009
I purchased this 1991 "King Cab" pickup to haul household stuff, haul firewood, and commute 30 miles each way to work. This truck has NEVER let me or my wife down - not a dead battery, not a flat tire, NOTHING! This has been the most reliable and trouble free vehicle that I have ever owned - and I have owned quite a few. I am planning to sell it soon, though - my son will start driving in a couple of years and I want a vehicle with Airbags and ABS for him. Aside from that, I'd keep this truck another 19 years. Just so you know, though - I plan to buy a 1999 Nissan Pickup to replace this one. :)