I purchased this 1991 "King Cab" pickup to haul household stuff, haul firewood, and commute 30 miles each way to work. This truck has NEVER let me or my wife down - not a dead battery, not a flat tire, NOTHING! This has been the most reliable and trouble free vehicle that I have ever owned - and I have owned quite a few. I am planning to sell it soon, though - my son will start driving in a couple of years and I want a vehicle with Airbags and ABS for him. Aside from that, I'd keep this truck another 19 years. Just so you know, though - I plan to buy a 1999 Nissan Pickup to replace this one. :)

