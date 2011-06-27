  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
1991 Nissan Truck Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The regular cab six-cylinder four-wheel-drive model is dropped. The remaining Nissan four-wheel drives are equipped with rear-wheel antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan Truck.

5(81%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

19 years old and 207,000 Miles!
Andrew,05/11/2009
I purchased this 1991 "King Cab" pickup to haul household stuff, haul firewood, and commute 30 miles each way to work. This truck has NEVER let me or my wife down - not a dead battery, not a flat tire, NOTHING! This has been the most reliable and trouble free vehicle that I have ever owned - and I have owned quite a few. I am planning to sell it soon, though - my son will start driving in a couple of years and I want a vehicle with Airbags and ABS for him. Aside from that, I'd keep this truck another 19 years. Just so you know, though - I plan to buy a 1999 Nissan Pickup to replace this one. :)
best truck ever
truck fan,10/21/2005
i bought this truck from my grandfather with 238k miles on it. he in turn bought it from a guy in georgia in 95. he changed the oil every 3k. i do the same and its now gott 245k miles and is going strong. no major issues even after a minor wreck it still works flawlessly. i take it on 500 mile trips frequently and it gets me their at 75mph. i love this truck and will definitely be getting another nissan pickup when this one does die." if ever" great job Nissan you have won a lifetime customer . keep up the quality.
The best truck around
Schick,01/09/2006
I got this as my first truck and it is the best and most reliable truck. The only thing i have replaced is the CV joint boots and a e-brake cable. And you know what i have a K&N intake system. dual flowmaster exhaust and a throttle body spacer and it is pumping out just as much as a small V6. I have a 2" body lift and 3" susp. lift with 32/11.50 mud terrians and it gets about 14 mpg. I would never trade this truck for anything else. its takes a beating from me from mud bogging to just normal day driving, so basically its the best truck around and wouldnt trade it for the world
Love this little truck
Ryan,02/09/2006
I started driving this truck when I was 15 years old. It's what I first learned to drive. I'm now 24 and I've never had any major problems with it. I have to admit I'm not always great at getting the oil changed every 3k miles, but at 189K she still start up every time. I'm on my 2nd cluch (learning to drive) and never replaced so much as a starter. I've hit a deer, a side rail on a highway, and a small car and never had to do much repair past a bumper and a fender or 2. She still get's about 20 mpg- would be better with a tune up. I can't belive I'm thinking of selling her. Hope the new Nissans hold up as wll as the old.
See all 16 reviews of the 1991 Nissan Truck
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Nissan Truck Overview

The Used 1991 Nissan Truck is offered in the following submodels: Truck Regular Cab, Truck Extended Cab. Available styles include SE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), V6 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Nissan Truck?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Nissan Trucks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Nissan Truck for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Nissan Truck.

Can't find a used 1991 Nissan Trucks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Truck for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,044.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,017.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Truck for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,099.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,139.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Nissan Truck?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

