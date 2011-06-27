Used 1991 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
19 years old and 207,000 Miles!
I purchased this 1991 "King Cab" pickup to haul household stuff, haul firewood, and commute 30 miles each way to work. This truck has NEVER let me or my wife down - not a dead battery, not a flat tire, NOTHING! This has been the most reliable and trouble free vehicle that I have ever owned - and I have owned quite a few. I am planning to sell it soon, though - my son will start driving in a couple of years and I want a vehicle with Airbags and ABS for him. Aside from that, I'd keep this truck another 19 years. Just so you know, though - I plan to buy a 1999 Nissan Pickup to replace this one. :)
best truck ever
i bought this truck from my grandfather with 238k miles on it. he in turn bought it from a guy in georgia in 95. he changed the oil every 3k. i do the same and its now gott 245k miles and is going strong. no major issues even after a minor wreck it still works flawlessly. i take it on 500 mile trips frequently and it gets me their at 75mph. i love this truck and will definitely be getting another nissan pickup when this one does die." if ever" great job Nissan you have won a lifetime customer . keep up the quality.
Reliable vehicle
No major problems. Just the belts at 65,000 miles. Interoir air vents made of plastic and fell off years ago. The dash board has cracks in it also. Overall a very reliable vehicle with just basic oil changes.
Nissan Truck
Bought this truck new and it has never failed us. Only had to have clutch replaced and oil changes. Great gas milage.
Great little truck
Even with less than ideal maintenance, this vehicle just keeps churning. Never has left me stranded at any time. Starts and runs strong in hot or cold. The interior wears very good and is made for driving comfort. The only gripes I have are the instrument cluster lights have gradually gone out from left to right. The bedliner mounting system leaves alot to be desired. The liner won't stay put. It slides forward leaving the back corners exposed and partially blocking the tie down hooks which by the way are extremely useful.
Sponsored cars related to the Truck
Related Used 1991 Nissan Truck Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner