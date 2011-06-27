Used 1991 Nissan Truck Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

19 years old and 207,000 Miles! Andrew , 05/11/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased this 1991 "King Cab" pickup to haul household stuff, haul firewood, and commute 30 miles each way to work. This truck has NEVER let me or my wife down - not a dead battery, not a flat tire, NOTHING! This has been the most reliable and trouble free vehicle that I have ever owned - and I have owned quite a few. I am planning to sell it soon, though - my son will start driving in a couple of years and I want a vehicle with Airbags and ABS for him. Aside from that, I'd keep this truck another 19 years. Just so you know, though - I plan to buy a 1999 Nissan Pickup to replace this one. :) Report Abuse

best truck ever truck fan , 10/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i bought this truck from my grandfather with 238k miles on it. he in turn bought it from a guy in georgia in 95. he changed the oil every 3k. i do the same and its now gott 245k miles and is going strong. no major issues even after a minor wreck it still works flawlessly. i take it on 500 mile trips frequently and it gets me their at 75mph. i love this truck and will definitely be getting another nissan pickup when this one does die." if ever" great job Nissan you have won a lifetime customer . keep up the quality.

Reliable vehicle VC , 10/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful No major problems. Just the belts at 65,000 miles. Interoir air vents made of plastic and fell off years ago. The dash board has cracks in it also. Overall a very reliable vehicle with just basic oil changes.

Nissan Truck Donna L. , 11/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this truck new and it has never failed us. Only had to have clutch replaced and oil changes. Great gas milage.