Used 2011 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

Reliability of My Nissan Gil , 01/06/2017 SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased the Nissan titian in 2005 and I wanted to review to let other people know that this is a solid truck. I did regular oil changes every 3000 mile since they were free for life as long as I own the truck What a great deal right. I owned it for 11 years never had one issue with this truck other then putting in one new battery. My family are lake people so we pull our 26 foot tritoon from Kansas city to lake of the Ozarks Mo. about 10 to 15 times each summer Which is about 165 mile one way. The truck handles it with no issues still have plenty of power but braking with this heavy load is OK could be better. I did sell the truck last week because I wanted the new Titian what a awesome truck this will probably be my last truck if the new one is as great as my last one. I will miss not having a truck payment but I am pleased so far with the new titian. I have owned at one time all of the big three brand trucks and would but the titian up against them any day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great city truck! wgrow , 11/01/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is what I would call a great city truck. The interior features are comfortable and amazing and it has good capacity for doing small hauls. Plenty of acceleration but unfortunately eats gas like it was starving. I haven't had a single problem with the truck in 11 months since purchase, but I do not do a lot of heavy duty work with it. Most of the time I am hauling a trailer with Lawn equipment or similar light items over short distances.

bad truck Rodney , 07/09/2016 SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought a 2011 Nissan Titan sv and since day one its been in and out of the shop 6 months out of 11 months that I have had the truck nothing but problems they changed the ecu and wiring harness it still was doing the same thing then they found out that it has a miss fire in the number 2 cylinder, they did the heads gasket twice each time it got worse, then they sent out the head for the values to be replaced. Then they found out it was the motor. As of 7/8/2016 they are putting in a new motor so we will see if and when I get my truck back. I have lost money and jobs because of this. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND NOT GOING TO PEORIA NISSAN IN ARIZONA. They sold me a lemon. Oh and by the way Peoria Nissan told me my truck was fine every time I brought it in so I finally took it to Avondale Nissan to have them look at and there it seat getting fixed. Thanks for selling me a bad truck Nissan Rodney S. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value