Used 2007 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Nissan Titan Crew Cab
Solid truck that is smooth, handles well, drives well. Power is outstanding. A real stud to tow with. 5 speed transmission a real plus for towing and all around driving. Pulls my enclosed race car trailer in od and cruise. Chevy and Ford won't do it. Comfortable seat(captains chair). Got a great price. Only negative is fuel mileage in the mid teens.
Great Truck, Woudn't Trade It For Anything.
I brought this truck new with about 59 miles at the time, after comparing with other Make and Models in its class and I have to say it was a great choice. Ive decided to hold off until I had put a good amount of miles on this vehicle before writing this review and as of now I have 78,000 miles on this vehicle and more to come. Im 62 and my girlfriend about 511 for us tall people space is everything, and Nissan got it right interior design is extremely spacious lots of compartments both overhead and on the side doors to include the back seat great compliments.
High Maint Cost with subpar parts
Annoyances: Goodyear SRA tires were toast after 15k miles. Air conditioner compressor stays on until the ignition is turned off. Over-all climate control not good. Brakes are under sized and rotors need replacing often. At 61 K miles drivers side axle seal started leaking. At 70 K miles Passenger side started leaking. Reported to NTSB per Titanclub Website. Called 800-Nissan and their customer service was terrible and wouldn't lift a finger to help me even though many, many other people have the same problem. Now my drivers side seal is leaking again at 120 K miles.
Titan - Drive the BEST
This is the BEST vehicle I have ever owned. I can't complain about the fuel economy, because that's not why I purchased the Titan. In reality, it's not that bad considering the powerful engine. I'm getting the same fuel economy that I had with my 2001 Nissan Xterra, which was a V6, and the Titan is far superior.
Incredible Truck
It's now 2015, and I have 150K miles on my Titan LE Crew Cab Offroad 4x4. My truck was finally killed this weekend by a rogue tow hitch that my wife struck while driving on the freeway. The thing went under the car and bounced up into the transmission. Busted a hole and destroyed the whole thing. May it rest in peace. However, until that rogue tow hitch, that truck did everything I ever asked of it with ease. Drove from So. Cal. to Montana more times than I can remember and it was an easy 20 hour drive in that Titan. I towed trailers, drove through snowstorms, up icy roads, loaded the bed up with wood and more. I never babied that truck, it never needed to be babied.
