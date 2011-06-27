Used 2006 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

NurseBuck , 02/19/2006

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have always driven a new Chevy 1500 series 4x4 Z71 for the last 14 years. My mother is a GM retiree, so trading truck every year was a breeze...until the last 2 years. I decided to look at the Titan, since I had nothing to loose except money on another Chevy. I was very impressed with the look and feel of the Titan. It sounds very commanding and will throw you back in your seat when you give it the gas. It's one of the most comfortable cabins I have every ridden or driven in. The shorter front end makes cornering and tight curves very nice. If you drive this truck, you will want one for sure. Yes, the MPG is less but it's a real truck..not a car.