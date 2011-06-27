Used 2006 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best truck I've owned

Lester Welshans, 03/16/2016
SE FFV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I would definitely own another. Still diving mine runs like new, no mechanical issues no warning lights and the truck is fixing to turn 322,xxx miles. I honestly have no complaints

2006 king cab titan

neil bradford, 09/08/2006
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I would like temperature in mirror, easier radio to understand, of course better mileage.

Sold on this baby!

NurseBuck, 02/19/2006
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have always driven a new Chevy 1500 series 4x4 Z71 for the last 14 years. My mother is a GM retiree, so trading truck every year was a breeze...until the last 2 years. I decided to look at the Titan, since I had nothing to loose except money on another Chevy. I was very impressed with the look and feel of the Titan. It sounds very commanding and will throw you back in your seat when you give it the gas. It's one of the most comfortable cabins I have every ridden or driven in. The shorter front end makes cornering and tight curves very nice. If you drive this truck, you will want one for sure. Yes, the MPG is less but it's a real truck..not a car.

an excellent truck!

driver1232, 08/27/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

bought new. Been making me happy for years now. Comfortable, spacious, quiet on the inside. loads of power, great utility. I will buy another one without reservations. Best truck I've ever had.

Unreliable

chuckles65, 03/20/2015
SE 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2006 used in 2011 with 75K miles. Since then it needed new e-brake lines, front coils (broken), front disks, new exhaust (not surprising), hesitated when cold, and repairs for rear hub gaskets, ball joints, etc. to the tune of 7K in repairs. Rarely got better than 10 MPG around town. I put less that 20K on this in 3 years. Good looking, well laid-out truck, but not reliable.

