Used 2006 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews
Best truck I've owned
I would definitely own another. Still diving mine runs like new, no mechanical issues no warning lights and the truck is fixing to turn 322,xxx miles. I honestly have no complaints
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2006 king cab titan
I would like temperature in mirror, easier radio to understand, of course better mileage.
Sold on this baby!
I have always driven a new Chevy 1500 series 4x4 Z71 for the last 14 years. My mother is a GM retiree, so trading truck every year was a breeze...until the last 2 years. I decided to look at the Titan, since I had nothing to loose except money on another Chevy. I was very impressed with the look and feel of the Titan. It sounds very commanding and will throw you back in your seat when you give it the gas. It's one of the most comfortable cabins I have every ridden or driven in. The shorter front end makes cornering and tight curves very nice. If you drive this truck, you will want one for sure. Yes, the MPG is less but it's a real truck..not a car.
an excellent truck!
bought new. Been making me happy for years now. Comfortable, spacious, quiet on the inside. loads of power, great utility. I will buy another one without reservations. Best truck I've ever had.
Unreliable
I bought my 2006 used in 2011 with 75K miles. Since then it needed new e-brake lines, front coils (broken), front disks, new exhaust (not surprising), hesitated when cold, and repairs for rear hub gaskets, ball joints, etc. to the tune of 7K in repairs. Rarely got better than 10 MPG around town. I put less that 20K on this in 3 years. Good looking, well laid-out truck, but not reliable.
Sponsored cars related to the Titan
Related Used 2006 Nissan Titan King Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner