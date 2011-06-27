Used 1991 Nissan Stanza Consumer Reviews

Everyready Drivetillitdrops , 09/25/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this car since new. Now, 370,100 miles later I'm almost ready to replace it. There's nothing wrong with how it runs - it's just the little rubber things that are breaking down. The engine still has great torque - often I leave a stop sign from 2nd gear. Mileage is about 22 but sometimes I get the 27mpg of old days. The interior is still great. This has been a hell of a car. Report Abuse

best car nissan has made jtravaglito , 02/12/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i got this car from my father a year ago when i got my license.my dad got the car from my grandfather.she has 157000 miles on her.she runs strong as ever. I've recently had the car completely restored and she looks like she did 20 years ago when she rolled off the assembly line.for me this car is not just transportation it is part of my family history. i hope to have this car untll it wont run anymore.it is in my opinion the absolute best car nissan has ever made

1991NissanStanzaXE Ray Smith , 07/17/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car new. Fun to drive, has enough power, comfortable on the highway, interior is nice. Great car until an oil leak killed the clutch. Know of another owner that had same problem, $4,000 repair bill. Haven't decided to fix or sell.

One Owner Day , 07/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Second car for spouse shopping use. Now too aged for continued driving. Car has been properly maintained including oil & filter change every 3000miles. No repairs required except change of tires, new battery, new brakes.