2021 Nissan Sentra Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 01/04/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/04/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2020
- End
- 01/04/2021
Financing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Nissan Sentra Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Ad
Build Your Sentra®
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Nissan Sentra in Virginia is:not available
Legal