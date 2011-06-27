  1. Home
2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Sentra
4.0
1 reviews
2019 Sentra Nismo

Shaun k, 06/11/2019
NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

While Nissan made promises a few years back of a Sentra Nismo with over 200HP , the current 181 Hp is still plenty fast and fun to drive. When it comes to the overall quality of this car I will say this , you get what you pay for. Sure it’s great but it’s also a Sentra, sure it looks amazing but it’s also a Sentra, sure it is made well , drives fine, has a nice little pep In it’s step and is very eye catching , but again ... it’s still a Nissan Sentra . Nissan however did take a Sentra up a couple notches over standard models by creating a Nismo trim, lowered , bigger wheels, sport suspension, sport bucket seats , carbon fiber, a body kit and louder exhaust , great sound system and infotainment , Super white LED headlights and fog , sport suspension and steering , when this car hits the open road , it flys, it has a good pick up and go from a stop, and isn’t hard on the eyes at all. Where could improvements be made for the cost ? Well when you buy a Nismo at the top trim level, the engine should be a minimum of 201 HP even the Electra sport offers that much, the seats should be Recaro , it should have in Dash Navigation along with the Apple car play and Android auto, a sunroof should be standard , who cares if it adds a little weight , and the windows should come tinted as a standard for all trims . The sport button should genuinely feel noticeable when pushed , and the interior could use a bit more fine tuning like USB port in the back and a rear center arm rest and cup holders . Overall however beside some nit picky things, it’s a fun , good looking and sporty car , it handles beautifully, it can get yah wherever your going safely and comfortably and it’s pretty easy on the eyes . Compared to the base engine and trim , the Nismo stands above and beyond , however it’s no Maxima . Do I recommend it . If your on a budget or just want a car that’s safe and fun for the money , and if you can find one in stock . I say go for it. If your looking for performance and a little race car, then look elsewhere unless you can afford the tune and the parts .

