2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO
What’s new
- NissanConnect infotainment system is standard on Sentra SR, SL and Nismo models
- New SV Special Edition package includes driver safety features, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes and other luxury features
- Part of the seventh Sentra generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Spacious back seat and trunk for the class
- Priced lower than many rivals
- User-friendly control layout
- Slow acceleration on most models
- Lacks the latest in infotainment design and safety features
- The seats aren't particularly suitable for taller drivers
- Less engaging driving experience than many competitors
Which Sentra does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Nissan Sentra doesn't attract much attention. It's not as popular in terms of sales as other top small sedans, and it's fair to say that its styling isn't as memorable. But depending on your needs, it could still be worth a look.
There's a range of versions to satisfy drivers. The entry-level Sentra S is all about affordability, for instance, while the Nismo is meant to appeal to enthusiasts with its enhanced performance and handling capability. And no matter which Sentra you look at, know that you'll be getting a roomy interior, large trunk space, easy-to-use controls and a smooth ride.
There are some downsides to the Sentra. Most Sentras aren't much fun to drive, and Nissan's infotainment systems and advanced driver safety features are a little behind the times. The Sentra's top competitors generally have more content and performance for just slightly more money. Overall, though, the Sentra has enough appealing qualities to justify taking a look.
2019 Nissan Sentra models
The 2019 Nissan Sentra sedan is offered in S, SV, SR, SR Turbo, Nismo and SL trim levels. The basic S is a bargain, but it doesn't lack for features. Moving up to the SV, SR and SL trim levels gets you additional amenities. The SR Turbo and Nismo trims are equipped similarly to the SR but get a more powerful engine and other sport-enhancing modifications.
A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 124 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque (130 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque with the S trim's manual transmission) is standard on the S, SV, SR and SL models. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on that trim and standard on all other Sentras.
The base Sentra S comes with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, cruise control, trip computer, a 7-inch central touchscreen, a rearview camera, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system. Automatic emergency braking for imminent front collisions is also standard on all CVT automatic-equipped Sentra trim levels except the Nismo.
Stepping up to the SV gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Optional for the SV is the SV Special Edition package. It bundles 17-inch wheels, rear disc brakes, a sunroof, illuminated sun visors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Compared to the SV, the SR gets a sport body kit, LED headlights, foglights, adaptive cruise control, heated mirrors, and unique cloth upholstery. For the SR, an optional Premium package adds the sunroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a power driver's seat, leather upholstery, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
The SR Turbo takes the SR trim and equips it with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (188 hp and 177 lb-ft) that's mated to a choice of a six-speed manual or a specially calibrated CVT automatic with a manual-shift mode. Nissan also includes a sport-tuned suspension, recalibrated steering, upgraded front brakes and a sunroof. An optional Premium package is available for the SR Turbo as well.
The Sentra Nismo comes with the SR Turbo's features and adds unique Nismo-branded trim pieces such as a spoiler, 18-inch wheels, exhaust, grille and badges, along with an exclusive Nismo interior appearance package. It also comes standard with the eight-speaker Bose stereo system.
The top-of-the-line SL loses the SR's sport-themed flourishes, keeps the 1.8-liter engine, and gains just about all of the optional features listed above plus heated front seats and mirrors.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Sentra SL (1.8L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Nissan Sentra has received some revisions, including a more powerful optional turbocharged engine and new smartphone integration features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Nissan Sentra, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.0
Braking6.0
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Sentra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
While Nissan made promises a few years back of a Sentra Nismo with over 200HP , the current 181 Hp is still plenty fast and fun to drive. When it comes to the overall quality of this car I will say this , you get what you pay for. Sure it’s great but it’s also a Sentra, sure it looks amazing but it’s also a Sentra, sure it is made well , drives fine, has a nice little pep In it’s step and is very eye catching , but again ... it’s still a Nissan Sentra . Nissan however did take a Sentra up a couple notches over standard models by creating a Nismo trim, lowered , bigger wheels, sport suspension, sport bucket seats , carbon fiber, a body kit and louder exhaust , great sound system and infotainment , Super white LED headlights and fog , sport suspension and steering , when this car hits the open road , it flys, it has a good pick up and go from a stop, and isn’t hard on the eyes at all. Where could improvements be made for the cost ? Well when you buy a Nismo at the top trim level, the engine should be a minimum of 201 HP even the Electra sport offers that much, the seats should be Recaro , it should have in Dash Navigation along with the Apple car play and Android auto, a sunroof should be standard , who cares if it adds a little weight , and the windows should come tinted as a standard for all trims . The sport button should genuinely feel noticeable when pushed , and the interior could use a bit more fine tuning like USB port in the back and a rear center arm rest and cup holders . Overall however beside some nit picky things, it’s a fun , good looking and sporty car , it handles beautifully, it can get yah wherever your going safely and comfortably and it’s pretty easy on the eyes . Compared to the base engine and trim , the Nismo stands above and beyond , however it’s no Maxima . Do I recommend it . If your on a budget or just want a car that’s safe and fun for the money , and if you can find one in stock . I say go for it. If your looking for performance and a little race car, then look elsewhere unless you can afford the tune and the parts .
Features & Specs
|NISMO 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,040
|MPG
|25 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
|NISMO 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$26,040
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sentra safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes to avoid low-speed collisions when forward-facing sensors detect an obstacle.
- Intelligent Cruise Control
- Adjusts the speed of the car automatically to maintain a constant distance from the vehicle in front.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver to traffic moving behind the vehicle when in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Sentra vs. the competition
Nissan Sentra vs. Nissan Versa
The Versa is a little smaller on the outside, but its measurements for cargo space, rear-seat space, and front headroom are all fairly close to the Sentra's. The Versa's smaller engine, though more efficient, is even less powerful and more raspy-sounding than the one in the Sentra. Expect even slower performance. If cargo capacity is the main priority, the Versa is available in hatchback form, the Versa Note.
Nissan Sentra vs. Nissan Altima
Although the 2019 Nissan Altima isn't due out until the fall of 2018, there are many things we know about it. The Altima is a size-class larger than the Sentra and has engines with more power and possibly even better fuel efficiency. It'll also be available with advanced driver assists. All these features don't come free, though, which means the price gap will grow further apart.
Nissan Sentra vs. Honda Civic
The Civic and the Sentra are natural competitors, but the Civic wins the sales crown. That's partly due to its more powerful and efficient engine lineup, available active driver assist features, and better driving feel. The Civic is also available in coupe and hatchback form, providing owners with more choices to fit their vehicle needs.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Sentra a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Sentra?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Sentra:
- NissanConnect infotainment system is standard on Sentra SR, SL and Nismo models
- New SV Special Edition package includes driver safety features, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes and other luxury features
- Part of the seventh Sentra generation introduced for 2013
Is the Nissan Sentra reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Sentra a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Sentra?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Sentra is the 2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,040.
Other versions include:
- NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,040
- NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,040
What are the different models of Nissan Sentra?
More about the 2019 Nissan Sentra
The 2019 Nissan Sentra is a compact sedan that's roomy and easy to use. It offers a sizable trunk and a comfortable ride, along with an appealing price tag in its lower trim levels.
Starting with the base Sentra S, buyers get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote entry, and automatic emergency braking. Inside you'll find air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a manually adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear bench, and cruise control. Basic technology includes a 7-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera display and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity.
A six-speed manual transmission and a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine making 130 horsepower are standard on the Sentra S, while a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional.
Stepping up to the SV gets you Nissan's CVT automatic standard, along with 16-inch alloy wheels, proximity entry with push-button ignition, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker stereo system and satellite radio. The SR upgrades the Sentra with some sporty features, while the top-of-the-line Nissan Sentra SL gets its own wheels, along with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a sunroof.
Buyers who want more grunt from their Sentra can opt for the SR Turbo or Nismo trim. Both come with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that makes 180 hp, and both can be had with a CVT automatic or a six-speed manual. The SR Turbo is similarly equipped to the SR, while the Nismo comes with a full appearance package loaded with goodies from Nissan's Nismo performance division.
Be sure to read our full review for more information about the Sentra, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Nissan Sentra near you.
2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO Overview
The 2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO is offered in the following styles: NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sentra NISMO 3.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sentra NISMO.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sentra NISMO featuring deep dives into trim levels including NISMO, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan Sentra NISMO here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
