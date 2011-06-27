Used 2006 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Great car for those with a low budget in mind. Rob , 07/21/2015 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Its a very cheaply made car in just about every category but it does its job well. Bought my 2006 Sentra with 120k miles on it and its about to cross over 200k miles very shortly and i've replaced nothing, everything is still original on it and going strong. My car does has the hard hot start that so many people are having but with almost 200k miles, nothing has failed and i've never been left stranded so i just live with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Keeps truckin' umpdad , 02/09/2015 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in July of '06. I drive 500 miles a week more or less and now have 235,500 miles on it. I did have a problem with the fuel pump and crankshaft sensor about a hundred thousand miles ago. It would start the second time every time for the longest while but eventually it worsened. I replaced a starter as a result Had a garage replace the fuel pump and it was better but got worse again. Finally took it to the dealer and got the crankshaft sensor replaced. I think it's been a great little car. All the interior buttons still work and the air is cold still after 8 1/2 years. If it dies tomorrow, I'd still think it's a great little car. The most reliable car I've ever had. Report Abuse

Doesn't start from first try valentina miller , 10/07/2010 34 of 36 people found this review helpful 2006 Nissan special edition; have trouble with starting, especially in hot weather; does not start from first try. Should be recalled. Report Abuse

2006 sentra suepoo1 , 11/16/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful we should all get togeather and swarm nissan and make them fix this fuel pump problem. to many having that problem Report Abuse