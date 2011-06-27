Used 2005 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews
Love this Car
I bought my SE-R new in 2004 it now has 240k miles on it and is still fast and super fun to drive. I have done nothing but routine maintenance with my biggest repair being tie rod ends. I did a lot of highway driving but 240k with ice cold ac and everything works fine is very impressive. Im looking to put 300k on this car. My last nissan uad 279k
Did not age well
My car has 70,000 miles on it. Between 50,000 and 70,000 I have had to replace the catalytic converter, the timing chain, the entire exhaust system, and a whole slew of sensors. The car has become a money pit. I enjoyed the car for the first 50,000 miles, but it has become an unreliable nightmare.
Not Bad for the price
The SE-R has plenty of pep and power on the highway (2.5) Everyone says that the car has a great look and it drives like a sports car. The seating is low to the ground which requires some adjustment since I also drive a 4- Runner. The sports package gives the car a bumpy ride on roads that are less that perfect. The stearing is highly responsive and overall, for the money it seems to be a great little car. I have about 700 miles on the car. The quality of the sound system is surprising. For my taste I wish I would have moved up to a Honda Accord or BMW 300 series just to have more car under me. The price, however, was just too tempting.
My classy Nissan
It’s a great car never have had to do anything major to it! It’s has the spoiler on the back so has the sporty look! Back seat not a lot of room especially if you have a car seat like I do for my grandson. But over all nice ride. I’ve loved it!
Sweet ride
I picked up a SE-R a couple of weeks ago, and I'm loving it. It has good power, sweet handling, and looks sharp in the blackout color that I bought. The stock stereo system has a AUX in for your MP3 player which is a huge plus for me. An excellent car with some nice power for a low price.
