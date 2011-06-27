  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1994 Nissan Sentra
  5. Used 1994 Nissan Sentra SE-R
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Sentra
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,840
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

94 SE-R

bradw, 10/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great, inexpensive car. A true pocket rocket. This was my first new car and I still enjoy driving it today. It's plain jane looking exterior is a benefit for a car that is this quick.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

w0w!!

RiCk, 12/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

well i cant complain it is very sporty and it has a great look, i will keep you posted!!!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale

Related Used 1994 Nissan Sentra SE-R info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles