2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Tom , 08/18/2019 SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

We bought a 2017 1/2 Nissan Rogue Hybrid because we love our loaded 2013 Pathfinder and also our 2007 Toyota Hybrid Highlander. Surround cameras a must. Safety features excellent. Mild complaints are a cabin not so quiet (maybe our large tires at 40 lb d/t hybrid weight) and blind spot monitors inside cabin rather than on side mirrors. Also mileage not as advertised even though we know how to drive a CVT and a hybrid. Upholstery colors much better than Toyota. Cameras are much better than Toyota’s and used all the time for parking (both myself w Pathfinder & wife w Rogue add $2 expando mirrors to side mirrors and your are all set. Which all cars had lower pitched louder turn signals for seniors who lose their high frequency hearing. Turn lights should be at the base of the windshield light the older Buick LeSabres.