2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Overlooked jem
We bought a 2017 1/2 Nissan Rogue Hybrid because we love our loaded 2013 Pathfinder and also our 2007 Toyota Hybrid Highlander. Surround cameras a must. Safety features excellent. Mild complaints are a cabin not so quiet (maybe our large tires at 40 lb d/t hybrid weight) and blind spot monitors inside cabin rather than on side mirrors. Also mileage not as advertised even though we know how to drive a CVT and a hybrid. Upholstery colors much better than Toyota. Cameras are much better than Toyota’s and used all the time for parking (both myself w Pathfinder & wife w Rogue add $2 expando mirrors to side mirrors and your are all set. Which all cars had lower pitched louder turn signals for seniors who lose their high frequency hearing. Turn lights should be at the base of the windshield light the older Buick LeSabres.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best
49 minutes ago If you are in the market for a new car, Ray Maghammi is your man. Also their general manager is beyond amazing. Jennifer is one of the nicest people I have ever met
Sponsored cars related to the Rogue
Related 2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020