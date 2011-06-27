  1. Home
2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Overlooked jem

Tom, 08/18/2019
SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

We bought a 2017 1/2 Nissan Rogue Hybrid because we love our loaded 2013 Pathfinder and also our 2007 Toyota Hybrid Highlander. Surround cameras a must. Safety features excellent. Mild complaints are a cabin not so quiet (maybe our large tires at 40 lb d/t hybrid weight) and blind spot monitors inside cabin rather than on side mirrors. Also mileage not as advertised even though we know how to drive a CVT and a hybrid. Upholstery colors much better than Toyota. Cameras are much better than Toyota’s and used all the time for parking (both myself w Pathfinder & wife w Rogue add $2 expando mirrors to side mirrors and your are all set. Which all cars had lower pitched louder turn signals for seniors who lose their high frequency hearing. Turn lights should be at the base of the windshield light the older Buick LeSabres.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best

Tiffany Markum, 01/16/2020
SV Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 7 people found this review helpful

49 minutes ago If you are in the market for a new car, Ray Maghammi is your man. Also their general manager is beyond amazing. Jennifer is one of the nicest people I have ever met

