Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Consumer Reviews

HopeHH , 06/26/2018 SV Hybrid w/Prod. End 04/17 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

This is the first new car I ever bought and how disappointing.... Nissan says 33 mpg on there v6 so hybrid would get about 7 mpg more rite... NO I get between 23.7 and 24.9 and there is no difference when driving it in regular mode and eco mode . 1rst Nissan of Simi Vally just says it's the Driver . this thing also has one electrical glitch after another but once it sits over night the computer resets. problem gone so service department can't duplicate it to fix it ... I just want to cry I wish I would of stuck with Ford or Chevy