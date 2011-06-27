  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(100%)1(0%)
2.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$20,998 - $22,500
Used Rogue for Sale
Hybrid scam !!!

HopeHH, 06/26/2018
SV Hybrid w/Prod. End 04/17 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is the first new car I ever bought and how disappointing.... Nissan says 33 mpg on there v6 so hybrid would get about 7 mpg more rite... NO I get between 23.7 and 24.9 and there is no difference when driving it in regular mode and eco mode . 1rst Nissan of Simi Vally just says it's the Driver . this thing also has one electrical glitch after another but once it sits over night the computer resets. problem gone so service department can't duplicate it to fix it ... I just want to cry I wish I would of stuck with Ford or Chevy

