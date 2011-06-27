Used 1993 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

Can't Kill it sskak , 07/01/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 93' Quest has 152,000 and is still going strong. I love it so much, I purchased a 2000 Quest. The problem is my 1993 runs better than my 2000. I was going to sell the 93' after I had to replace the studs at the manifold, break system, shocks, and repair the A/C, but it looks like I am going to get rid of the 2000. You just can't kill this 93' Quest. Report Abuse

Nissan Quest - 93 model kippbakr , 03/03/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Amazing reliability...keep the oil changed regularly, the tires inflated and the gas tank filled, this "drives-like-a-car" minivan will take you further and longer for less. Tremendous cargo space is available when needed; the foldup-slide forward middle seat opens up a sumptuous cavern that has moved its share of tonnage. The V-6 engine is a peppy road burner, yet still delivers 22-26 mpg on the highway after 150K miles, if you have the proper foot for it. Report Abuse

The Title Says It All! luv , 02/25/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful The vehicle has been reliable and it did not fail to start/run even in minus 40-50 Celsius! I will be sad to let her go, because we're getting another vehicle. Report Abuse

My Quest Santon , 04/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I still have the 93' Quest that has been very dependable and continues to be. Report Abuse