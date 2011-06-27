Used 1993 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews
Can't Kill it
My 93' Quest has 152,000 and is still going strong. I love it so much, I purchased a 2000 Quest. The problem is my 1993 runs better than my 2000. I was going to sell the 93' after I had to replace the studs at the manifold, break system, shocks, and repair the A/C, but it looks like I am going to get rid of the 2000. You just can't kill this 93' Quest.
Nissan Quest - 93 model
Amazing reliability...keep the oil changed regularly, the tires inflated and the gas tank filled, this "drives-like-a-car" minivan will take you further and longer for less. Tremendous cargo space is available when needed; the foldup-slide forward middle seat opens up a sumptuous cavern that has moved its share of tonnage. The V-6 engine is a peppy road burner, yet still delivers 22-26 mpg on the highway after 150K miles, if you have the proper foot for it.
The Title Says It All!
The vehicle has been reliable and it did not fail to start/run even in minus 40-50 Celsius! I will be sad to let her go, because we're getting another vehicle.
My Quest
I still have the 93' Quest that has been very dependable and continues to be.
solid transportation
my dad bought this car brand new, and then he gave it to me when i was in college. I put 278,000 miles on it before I traded it in because of my ego of having a mini van. BAD MISTAKE. From brand new this van ran rock solid, 100% reliable. I wish I had it back never gave me a problem
