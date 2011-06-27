  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 1993 Nissan Quest
  5. Used 1993 Nissan Quest Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Quest
5(43%)4(50%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a review
See all Quests for sale
List Price Estimate
$929 - $1,615
Used Quest for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Can't Kill it

sskak, 07/01/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 93' Quest has 152,000 and is still going strong. I love it so much, I purchased a 2000 Quest. The problem is my 1993 runs better than my 2000. I was going to sell the 93' after I had to replace the studs at the manifold, break system, shocks, and repair the A/C, but it looks like I am going to get rid of the 2000. You just can't kill this 93' Quest.

Report Abuse

Nissan Quest - 93 model

kippbakr, 03/03/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Amazing reliability...keep the oil changed regularly, the tires inflated and the gas tank filled, this "drives-like-a-car" minivan will take you further and longer for less. Tremendous cargo space is available when needed; the foldup-slide forward middle seat opens up a sumptuous cavern that has moved its share of tonnage. The V-6 engine is a peppy road burner, yet still delivers 22-26 mpg on the highway after 150K miles, if you have the proper foot for it.

Report Abuse

The Title Says It All!

luv, 02/25/2010
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

The vehicle has been reliable and it did not fail to start/run even in minus 40-50 Celsius! I will be sad to let her go, because we're getting another vehicle.

Report Abuse

My Quest

Santon, 04/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I still have the 93' Quest that has been very dependable and continues to be.

Report Abuse

solid transportation

herman1977, 11/08/2012
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

my dad bought this car brand new, and then he gave it to me when i was in college. I put 278,000 miles on it before I traded it in because of my ego of having a mini van. BAD MISTAKE. From brand new this van ran rock solid, 100% reliable. I wish I had it back never gave me a problem

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Quests for sale

Related Used 1993 Nissan Quest Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles