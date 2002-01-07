Used 1993 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
- 54,081 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Rivard Buick GMC - Tampa / Florida
Quicksilver Clearcoat Metallic 2002 Nissan Quest SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.3L V6 SOHC Fresh Oil Change, 7 Speakers.17/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Quest SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4N2ZN16T52D813696
Stock: P8754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 64,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,200
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXG9155354
Stock: T06262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$3,327 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9B9011898
Stock: 11898T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,407 miles6 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$3,662 Below Market
Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois
Gray 2012 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 6 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1C9045044
Stock: 90912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 80,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,540$2,147 Below Market
John Deery Motors Nissan - Cedar Falls / Iowa
Titanium Beige 2013 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5D9066982
Stock: 9226471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 96,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,499
Texas Perfect Auto - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3E9102833
Stock: 102833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,900$3,188 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1G9150673
Stock: 49592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- 107,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,500$1,998 Below Market
Auto Direct Wholesale Center - Moyock / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3B9005367
Stock: 5367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,985$2,484 Below Market
Clermont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clermont / Florida
2013 Nissan Quest 3.5 SV 3.5 SV Super Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5D9065511
Stock: D9065511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 128,525 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,900$1,829 Below Market
Carland Sales & Leasing - Alsip / Illinois
to view more pictures of this vehicle visit us at http://www.carlandsales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4D9061837
Stock: 13QST128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,200$1,668 Below Market
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
This 2012 Nissan Quest SV is proudly offered by Ira Subaru When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 2012 Nissan Quest has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The Nissan Quest SV will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2012 Nissan Quest: The Quest has always distinguished itself in the bland minivan market by offering distinctive styling and unusual ergonomics. The 2012 Quest is no different. With a boxy rear end and a smirking grille and of course, Nissan's fun-to-drive attitude, the Quest is a tough package to beat. Strengths of this model include healthy powertrain, interior space, Distinctive styling inside and out, and unique SkyView glass roof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5C9036637
Stock: C9036637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 67,342 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995$1,516 Below Market
Liberty Buick - Peoria / Arizona
Silver 2016 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC20/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1G9153590
Stock: P18858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 88,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,990$2,273 Below Market
Austra Motors - Lawndale / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5F9125628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,942 milesGreat Deal
$9,000$3,674 Below Market
Parks Alfa Romeo of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1D9071001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,996$2,820 Below Market
SRQ Auto - Bradenton / Florida
This 2011 Nissan Quest 4dr 4dr SL features a 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Amethyst with a Beige interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8B9003386
Stock: 4955A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 94,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,987$2,988 Below Market
Car Spot of Central Florida - Melbourne / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1E9103124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,988$2,131 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WARRANTY 85,538 MILES 3RD ROW LEATHER V6 AT A/C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1D9060161
Stock: VIN0161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,900$1,129 Below Market
Honda World - Louisville / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 29175 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3E9107675
Stock: A107675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
