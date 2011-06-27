2020 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

Good ride at good price Alex Rodriguez , 12/09/2019 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2020 Pathfinder SL Rock Creek edition, which is slightly slimmer than the regular models. It rides great and the options it has are great, especially the Bose speakers. The only options I wanted was bluetooth and leather seats, so unfortunately, the lowest model with leather seats is the SL. Though the dashboard does look a little dated, compared with other auto brands, I like it for its simplicity. My one gripe with Nissan is not including Google Play or Apple Play options, given that these are relatively old technology that many other brands include in their models. It's almost like Nissan wants to force you to use their map option, which is OK at best. It rides well, and I love the black trims that this model comes with. This is my 3rd Nissan and so far I've enjoyed all of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A get up and go, S U V A great Big Hug John Flynn , 03/06/2020 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Well I can tell you I have had Mercedes. Ford, and Volvo, and the Pathfinder STL would Leave them well behind for dead . I have got the STL In Australia and only have had it for 11 months and done 42,000 km’s so far . I live in the Mallee 4 Hrs From Melbourne , the trip on Oz roads is a smooth and very comfy Ride and it drives like A Dream. Good on petrol , its interior is beautiful ivory leather a real standout as most people pick black or grey .but boy it‘s great on performance it's A very UNDERRATED SUV at $60,000 The top Model is the TI version at $75,000 .The STL V6 3.5 2WD Is a real great buy . I hope A little news from Australia will help you Consider a Nissan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GReat SUV 2020 Pathfinder , 03/15/2020 S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is excellent!! It handles the road very well. The only negative part is that Google Play is not compatible Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value and cool body design New York Huey , 11/21/2019 SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful got my 2019 SL Rock Creek Edition, great value and the rock creek edition is pretty cool style. this is my second pathfinder, I love the Bose sound system, especially its great on a weekend road trip! The only thing is they need to update the Apple Play into the Vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse