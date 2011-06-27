Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
Transmission is bad
Do not buy this Pathfinder. Just as I got past 60,000 mile warranty the transmission went bad. Car is less than two years old. All warranty work done on time as recommended by a Nissan dealer. Looking on line it appears to be a widespread problem. 2/20/2019. Since replacement of bad transmission I have not really had any real problems. There are many things I like but lost confidence with Nissan on quality of their transmissions and handling of the problem.
I will never, ever buy another Nissan!!!
I purchased my 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 4WD, in June 2014 for my wife who drives it on a daily basis. On November 25, 2015, "I borrowed" the Pathfinder from my wife and while driving it, I noticed the vehicle started shuddering. At first I thought I went over a few potholes or a rough patch in the road. It was definitely noticeable, but I didn't know what it was, or think anything of it. Then it happened again on a perfectly good road and I wasn't going fast. That's when I started paying attention. Well, it happened again. I was driving under 20-MPH at about 1000 RPM...That seemed to be the sweet/sour spot. I was able to replicate the problem a few times on the November 25th. There is no telling how long the vehicle has been doing this, because my wife could drive over a cow and not notice the violent bump. At 27,000 miles, my brand new 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was having transmission problems. WHAT!!! REALLY!!! I drive a 2005 Lexus IS 300 with 128,000 miles and it purrs like a kitten (I love my Toyota). I started researching and looking at different reviews. I pulled the Consumer Report and I even called my friend who bought her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV a few months after, me only to find out she already replaced her transmission at 19,000 miles, but started having problems around 3,500 miles. It took her that long to get a replacement, because the dealership kept giving her the run around. They told her "there is nothing they can do about it." To make matters worse, she is now trying to get her transmission replaced again at 22,900 miles, from the same Nissan Service Center. You've got to be kidding me!!! Well, my Pathfinder is currently at Suntrup Nissan, St. Louis, MO and we will see what they say. Note to everyone reading this, keep a record of everything from start to finish and get everything in writing. If they call you, send an email memorializing the conversation. Update to follow.
Avoid a 45K error.
I bought a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Plat with Premium options and the vehicle had 9 miles on it. I drove the vehicle 50 miles to my home and the next morning there was an i-Key system error or similar. A little later the check engine light came on. OBD code was P0850. I was told there was a fob programming but it turned out to be a shifter assembly part needed to be replaced. Needless to say, I had to bring the vehicle back to get it fixed. A couple of days later my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and I noticed the passenger airbag was off. Back to the dealer and I am told the seat was not calibrated. They fixed it, yesterday the issue with the airbag is back.
Frustrated with our new Pathfinder Platinum
We were so excited to finally purchase our new Pathfinder. Three days later it started sputtering. We took it in to the dealer and they said it was the tourque converter, it took 2 weeks to get the part in. When we got it back it was still doing the same thing. We took it back in and they said it was the transmission. They replaced the transmission with a "re-manufactured" part. The dealership has been fantastic, but trying to get through to the executive Nissan office has been a nightmare. We are really afraid of what is to come.
2014 Pathfinder SUCKS!!!!
Bought a 2014 Model from Micheal Jordan Nissan in Durham, NC in Oct. 2013! Was told by sales person that the transmission "sudder" issue was fixed on the 2014's. At 1500 miles the sudder issue started happening at around 20 MPH. Took it back they said needed a new transmission. Work with Nissan corp. for 2 weeks and they would not give me a new vehicle or my money back!! Would anyne in their right mind want a brand new SUV with 1500 miles on it with the transmission already replace? DON'T THINK SO!! I'm stuck with this piece of crap because can't trade it and will lose $6000.00 on it and differently can't sell it. Nissan stinks and NEVER AGAIN will I buy another one!!! Honda or Toyota!!
