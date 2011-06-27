Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid Consumer Reviews
3 words- Affordability, Luxurious, Economical!
1. Affordability - Priced $10k to $20k under all other premium based Hybrid SUVs. 2. Luxurious - a very quiet and smooth ride. Leg and head room galore. Has everything even the heated and cooled leather seats front and heated seats back. 3. Economical- Rated with an all around MPG of 26. First tank full of gas resulted in a city/highway drive mix 29 MPG. 4. Stylish- The Pathfinder just looks good! 5. I am still amazed and surprised with all the appointments. I love this car! I am Happy! Happy!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2015 has the Shudder or Judder
I just traded my 2015 Rogue for a 2015 Pathfinder because I was wanting more space and towing capabilities. After only owning the Pathfinder for a week I began to experience a Shudder or Judder at low speeds while accelerating at 25 mph. I also began to have a severe shudder when decelerating down hills or on inclines while off the accelerator or braking. It has had a computer "reprogram" and is still experiencing the problem. I am waiting for the Dealership to get more information from the NISSAN Regional tech to provide them with the next step to correct the issue. I am not very optimistic that it will be cured. I have heard of this issue with the CVT but had no issues with my Rogue so figured they had corrected it as NISSAN had claimed. I am having great remorse and now feel that I just as well had thrown my money away because I will never get a return on this vehicle between the time in the shop and the loss of value for its issues. Needless to say this may be the last NISSAN I ever buy..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Stay away from CVT
Do not buy a Nissan with a CVT transmission. It is garbage. My new Pathfinder left us stranded on the road and stalled in traffic multiple times before and after replacing the transmission. Yes, replacing the transmission. The transmission was replaced just a few months into my ownership. The vehicle was purchased new. Do not buy this garbage. There is no support from Nissan for what is an obvious epidemic with their CVT. Do some googles searches on it if you are considering buying and you will come to the same conclusion. *** Updated review - 2.5 years later. The Pathfinder is still garbage. Stay away from Nissan's CVT. It preforms terribly and will leave you stranded. Nissan offers no support other than to fix the piece of garbage but it still performs terribly. I will never buy Nissan again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
absolutely the best SUV you can buy for the money.
First off, this is our second 2014 Pathfinder. We purchased a standard SL V-6 Model last year, and grew to love it so much, we traded in my eight year old Camry hybrid for a Hybrid model Pathfinder. It retains all the comfort and smooth handling of its V-6 cousin, but adds in some very impressive MPG numbers to boot. I'm only on my third tank of gas after owning it for two months, and Fuel Economy has improved with every tankful (27, 29, and now 31 MPG). It's actually a bit quieter then it's V-6 cousin, due to the extra sound deadening material, and the transition from engine to EV mode is a lot less noticeable then it was in my old Camry hybrid. Nissan gets an A+ for this model. UPDATE: Nearly three years and 40k miles later and my opinion hasn't changed...still a great vehicle. No significant issues at all. Still on the original brake pads, have only replaced the oil and air filters, plus upgraded to Michelins from the stock Toyos. Maintenance has been very cheap at the local Nissan dealership. Fuel economy has declined a little, but that's due more to my own change in driving styles. Still wish Nissan had kept it around as it is a worth compliment to it's V-6 cousin.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super Charger Problems
Purchased suv in July of 2014. Two months later, I was driving I heard a pop and thought I had run over a metal band. As I continued to drive I noticed the suv was overheating. Called dealership and they had suv towed in. They also arranged a rental for me. Approximately 10 days later, I picked up suv. Was told super charger seized and they had to pull out engine to replace it. Then in January of 2015 same thing happened. SUV towed in and was given a rental. Approx 8 days later, I p/u SUV and told same exact problem. Now I am afraid to take long trips. I fear that super charger will seize again. Also noticed that Nissan no longer making the hybrid. I assume mine is a lemon.
Sponsored cars related to the Pathfinder
Related Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner