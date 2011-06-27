Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid Consumer Reviews

3 words- Affordability, Luxurious, Economical! biodiesel2 , 11/30/2013 Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful 1. Affordability - Priced $10k to $20k under all other premium based Hybrid SUVs. 2. Luxurious - a very quiet and smooth ride. Leg and head room galore. Has everything even the heated and cooled leather seats front and heated seats back. 3. Economical- Rated with an all around MPG of 26. First tank full of gas resulted in a city/highway drive mix 29 MPG. 4. Stylish- The Pathfinder just looks good! 5. I am still amazed and surprised with all the appointments. I love this car! I am Happy! Happy! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

2015 has the Shudder or Judder Bmacks , 08/20/2015 Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I just traded my 2015 Rogue for a 2015 Pathfinder because I was wanting more space and towing capabilities. After only owning the Pathfinder for a week I began to experience a Shudder or Judder at low speeds while accelerating at 25 mph. I also began to have a severe shudder when decelerating down hills or on inclines while off the accelerator or braking. It has had a computer "reprogram" and is still experiencing the problem. I am waiting for the Dealership to get more information from the NISSAN Regional tech to provide them with the next step to correct the issue. I am not very optimistic that it will be cured. I have heard of this issue with the CVT but had no issues with my Rogue so figured they had corrected it as NISSAN had claimed. I am having great remorse and now feel that I just as well had thrown my money away because I will never get a return on this vehicle between the time in the shop and the loss of value for its issues. Needless to say this may be the last NISSAN I ever buy.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stay away from CVT Ryan B , 05/04/2016 SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Do not buy a Nissan with a CVT transmission. It is garbage. My new Pathfinder left us stranded on the road and stalled in traffic multiple times before and after replacing the transmission. Yes, replacing the transmission. The transmission was replaced just a few months into my ownership. The vehicle was purchased new. Do not buy this garbage. There is no support from Nissan for what is an obvious epidemic with their CVT. Do some googles searches on it if you are considering buying and you will come to the same conclusion. *** Updated review - 2.5 years later. The Pathfinder is still garbage. Stay away from Nissan's CVT. It preforms terribly and will leave you stranded. Nissan offers no support other than to fix the piece of garbage but it still performs terribly. I will never buy Nissan again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

absolutely the best SUV you can buy for the money. nettech , 10/09/2014 SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful First off, this is our second 2014 Pathfinder. We purchased a standard SL V-6 Model last year, and grew to love it so much, we traded in my eight year old Camry hybrid for a Hybrid model Pathfinder. It retains all the comfort and smooth handling of its V-6 cousin, but adds in some very impressive MPG numbers to boot. I'm only on my third tank of gas after owning it for two months, and Fuel Economy has improved with every tankful (27, 29, and now 31 MPG). It's actually a bit quieter then it's V-6 cousin, due to the extra sound deadening material, and the transition from engine to EV mode is a lot less noticeable then it was in my old Camry hybrid. Nissan gets an A+ for this model. UPDATE: Nearly three years and 40k miles later and my opinion hasn't changed...still a great vehicle. No significant issues at all. Still on the original brake pads, have only replaced the oil and air filters, plus upgraded to Michelins from the stock Toyos. Maintenance has been very cheap at the local Nissan dealership. Fuel economy has declined a little, but that's due more to my own change in driving styles. Still wish Nissan had kept it around as it is a worth compliment to it's V-6 cousin. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse